Alec Baldwin Arrested in New York After Punching Man in Face

The "30 Rock" and "Saturday Night Live" actor got into a dispute with a man over a parking spot.

Alec Baldwin has been arrested in New York after reportedly punching a man in the face. The actor was taken into custody on Friday, November 2 after an argument with another man over a parking spot in the West Village. According to Variety, Baldwin reportedly struck the other man, leading to his arrest, while the other man was taken to a nearby hospital. Variety confirmed the details from a source in law enforcement. A different source told TheWrap that the “30 Rock” actor is currently in custody and assault charges are pending.

Baldwin is a recurring presence on “Saturday Night Live.” His ham-fisted impression of President Donald Trump has earned him a Best Supporting Actor Emmy as well as the ire of members of the Trump family. Donald Trump Jr. tweeted gleefully about the actor’s arrest: “Is anyone shocked at this piece of garbage anymore? As if the phone calls to his daughter weren’t bad enough. He’s a lib so he gets chance after chance to be decent but always fails!”

Is anyone shocked at this piece of garbage anymore? As if the phone calls to his daughter weren’t bad enough. He’s a lib so he gets chance after chance to be decent but always fails! Alec Baldwin Arrested After Fight Over Parking Spot | NBC New York https://t.co/lFQoNRp9J6 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 2, 2018

Baldwin has had prior run-ins with NYPD. In 2014, he was cited for riding the wrong way in the bike lane, leading to an argument with two police officers. He was given two summons: one for riding the wrong way, and another for disorderly conduct. New York City Police Officer Arlene Muniz told TheWrap at the time: “He was being belligerent and cursing. He was fighting with the officers.”

