Back to IndieWire

Alec Baldwin Arrested in New York After Punching Man in Face

The "30 Rock" and "Saturday Night Live" actor got into a dispute with a man over a parking spot.

6 hours ago

Alec Baldwin

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

Alec Baldwin has been arrested in New York after reportedly punching a man in the face. The actor was taken into custody on Friday, November 2 after an argument with another man over a parking spot in the West Village. According to Variety, Baldwin reportedly struck the other man, leading to his arrest, while the other man was taken to a nearby hospital. Variety confirmed the details from a source in law enforcement. A different source told TheWrap that the “30 Rock” actor is currently in custody and assault charges are pending.

Baldwin is a recurring presence on “Saturday Night Live.” His ham-fisted impression of President Donald Trump has earned him a Best Supporting Actor Emmy as well as the ire of members of the Trump family. Donald Trump Jr. tweeted gleefully about the actor’s arrest: “Is anyone shocked at this piece of garbage anymore? As if the phone calls to his daughter weren’t bad enough. He’s a lib so he gets chance after chance to be decent but always fails!”

Baldwin has had prior run-ins with NYPD. In 2014, he was cited for riding the wrong way in the bike lane, leading to an argument with two police officers. He was given two summons: one for riding the wrong way, and another for disorderly conduct. New York City Police Officer Arlene Muniz told TheWrap at the time: “He was being belligerent and cursing. He was fighting with the officers.”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.

This Article is related to: Television and tagged


More From IndieWire

ad