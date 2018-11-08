IndieWire Honors Video: Alfonso Cuarón Is Hopeful Hollywood Can Achieve ‘Great Diversity’

This year's Vanguard Award winner tells IndieWire how the industry is changing, and his hopes for rising new talents.

On November 1, the 2018 IndieWire Honors ceremony celebrated eight filmmakers and actors for their achievement in creative independence. We’re showcasing their work with new interviews conducted right before they accepted their awards at the event.

Oscar-winning Mexican filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón has already been quite busy this season, hitting the festival and awards trail with his deeply personal new film, “Roma.” While the film itself has already been critically embraced, it’s the performance of first-time actress Yalitza Aparicio that has turned the most heads, building buzz around a possible Oscar nod and a career on the rise. It’s also proof that the industry is capable of recognizing and bolstering diverse talent. For the filmmaker, that’s good news, and something this year’s IndieWire Honors Vanguard Award winner is expecting to see more of, and soon.

“What studios are lacking right now is diversity,” he told IndieWire at last week’s ceremony. “By the same token, just because new ways of producing have appeared around, I think we are in living a new moment in which we’re going to have great diversity. When I’m talking about diversity, I’m talking about films that deal with a lot of subject matters, but also in different formats. Films from different countries, and directed by people from different genders.”

“I think it’s an exciting moment right now,” he added. “I think it’s going to be the case that studios are going to go back and embrace this diversity that in the past they have supported.”

Asked if rising new filmmakers should look to his career in order to guide their own futures, and Cuarón offered an encouraging slice of advice that speaks to his desire to see new stories told by new voices.

“I think that filmmakers that are starting should look at their own process, and their own background and their own culture, for that to be the springboard to whatever they’re going to do,” Cuarón said. “I think what is special is the specific and particular color that they are bringing… If you embrace the sensibility that is part of your root[s], you’re just going to enrichen that film that you’re going to make.”

Watch the full interview with IndieWire Executive Editor and Chief Critic Eric Kohn below:

