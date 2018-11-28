Amanda Seyfried: Husband Thomas Sadoski Lost a Job for Supporting Jessica Walter

The "Mamma Mia" star has been married to Sadoski since 2017.

Amanda Seyfried revealed to her social media followers November 27 that her husband, actor Thomas Sadoski, lost a job because he voiced support for Jessica Walter earlier this year. Sadoski, best known for roles on “The Newsroom” and “Life in Pieces,” stuck up for Walter after she spoke about the verbal harassment she received from Jeffrey Tambor while making “Arrested Development.”

“Here’s a somewhat recent post from my husband who, in return for standing beside a badass woman who’d recently been bullied, recently lost out on a job because of this,” Seyfried wrote as the caption to a selfie Sadoski took with Walter. “I’d rather speak up and lose out. Integrity, ladies and gentlemen.”

Seyfried did not disclose the role Sadoski missed out on because of his support for Walter. As Yahoo Entertainment pointed out, Sadoski’s “Newsroom” co-star Olivia Munn alluded to the same matter shortly after Seyfried published her post. Munn posted a photo of herself with Sadoski and wrote, “Extremely grateful for my friendship with this guy, his conviction, his dedication to standing up for what’s right even if it comes at a cost.”

Walter told The New York Times in a May 2018 interview that Tambor yelled at her on set in a way she never experienced in her 60 years in the business. The Times interview was infamous for featuring Walter’s “Arrested Development” male co-stars talking over her and trying to downplay the harassment she said she endured. Jason Bateman said Tambor’s actions were just how sets work sometimes.

“I don’t give a fuck who you think you are or how good you think you are or how awesome you think your buddy/daddy is: screaming at someone isn’t ‘part of the business.’ It’s bullshit,” Seyfried wrote. “It’s unhinged bullshit behavior and it has never been acceptable. It wasn’t cool in the 70’s or 80’s or whenthefuckever you ‘came up.’ It was bullshit then, it is bullshit now.”

Seyfried last starred in this summer’s “Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again.” Read her entire post on Sadoski and Walter below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.