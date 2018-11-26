Back to IndieWire

‘Aquaman’ First Reactions Are Highly Positive: ‘An Undersea Star Wars’

It's also been called "an absolute blast" and "breathtakingly beautiful."

3 hours ago

You won’t see “Aquaman” reviews for some time, but the social-media levy has broken and the first wave of reactions has crashed online. Perhaps surprisingly, they’re almost all highly positive — James Wan’s entry in the DCEU has been called “an absolute blast,” “breathtakingly beautiful,” and “an undersea Star Wars” by those who’ve seen the superhero movie starring Jason Momoa.

Warner Brothers will release “Aquaman” on December 21.

