Awkwafina Is Getting Her Own Comedy Central Series

Fresh off a packed 2018 summer, the "Crazy Rich Asians" and "Ocean's 8" star is already set for a 10-episode season.

One of the breakout stars of the 2018 movie season, Awkwafina is ready to bring her talents to a half-hour comedy all her own. Comedy Central announced Thursday that the network had ordered 10 episodes of “Awkwafina,” a half-hour comedy based on the rapper and comedian’s own experiences.

The announcement explained that Awkwafina’s character would be a “twenty-something living in Queens, striving for a larger than life existence while living with her father and grandmother.”

It’s been a busy year for Awkwafina, who co-starred in both “Crazy Rich Asians” and “Ocean’s 8,” earning a hosting gig on “Saturday Night Live” in the process. She will next be seen in two different films at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival in January.

After a summer of being a part of some of the impressive film ensembles of the summer, Awkwafina will have some quality co-stars for this new show as well. BD Wong will play her father, “Las Culturistas” host and newly minted “SNL” writer Bowen Yang is set to play her cousin, and Lori Tan Chinn is signed on as her grandmother.

Awkwafina isn’t the only comedian who’ll have a new slot in the coming Comedy Central plans. The network also revealed that it had given an eight-episode order for “Robbie,” a half-hour series starring Rory Scovel.

The performer behind the 2017 Netflix special “Rory Scovel Tries Stand Up for the First Time,” Scovel also co-starred in the Amy Schumer-starring “I Feel Pretty” earlier this year and is a regular on the truTV series “Those Who Can’t.”

“Robbie” also has an impressive ensemble, with Beau Bridges, Sasheer Zamata, and Mary Holland also part of the cast.

These two series join an upcoming slate of Comedy Central shows that also includes a sketch series from “Broad City” alum Arturo Castro, the respective returns of Jordan Klepper and Anthony Jeselnik, and the January 2019 premiere of “The Other Two,” from co-creators Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider.

