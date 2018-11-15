‘The Favourite’ Dominates BIFA Craft Awards With 5 Big Wins

Yorgos Lanthimos' raucous period drama picked up five major wins, including best cinematography and best casting.

Ahead of its annual awards show, the British Independent Film Awards have unveiled their winners for a number of craft categories, including such key categories as best cinematography and best effects. This year’s batch of winners is led by Yorgos Lanthimos’ raucous period drama “The Favourite,” which dominated the field with five major wins, including best cinematography for the lauded Robbie Ryan, best costume design for perennial favorite Sandy Powell, and best casting for Dixie Chassay. Lynne Ramsay’s “You Were Never Really Here” also picked up a pair of wins, including best music for Jonny Greenwood and best sound for Paul Davies.

This year’s BIFA awards ceremony will take place on Sunday, December 2. As previously announced, Felicity Jones will receive this year’s Variety Award, which recognizes a director, actor, writer, or producer who has made a global impact and helped focus the international spotlight on the UK. The recipient of the 2018 Richard Harris Award for Outstanding Contribution by an Actor to British Film will be announced next week.

In hopes of “better recognizing the wealth of exceptional talent working on British independent films,” BIFA introduced nine craft award categories in 2017. The nominations and winners have been chosen by BIFA voters over the course of three rounds of viewing, discussion, and voting. Check out the rest of the winners below.

Best Casting sponsored by Casting Society of America & Spotlight: Dixie Chassay, “The Favourite”

Best Cinematography supported by Blackmagic Design: Robbie Ryan, “The Favourite”

Best Costume Design: Sandy Powell, “The Favourite”

Best Editing sponsored by Intermission Film: Nick Fenton, Julian Hart, and Chris Gill, “American Animals”

Best Effects: Howard Jones, “Early Man”

Best Make Up & Hair Design: Nadia Stacey, “The Favourite”

Best Music sponsored by Universal Music Publishing Group: Jonny Greenwood, “You Were Never Really Here”

Best Production Design: Fiona Crombie, “The Favourite”

Best Sound supported by Silk Factory: Paul Davies, “You Were Never Really Here”

