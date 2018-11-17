‘Big Mouth’ Renewed for Season 3 by Netflix — Watch the Announcement Video

You haven't seen the last of the Hormone Monster

You haven’t seen the last of the Hormone Monster. Netflix has announced that “Big Mouth” will return for a third season, breaking the news with a quick video montage promising that “puberty gets even messier” in the next round of episodes — no easy feat, considering that the vulgar-yet-wholesome animated series shows adolescence in all its grotesque glory. The show’s warts-and-all approach has earned it acclaim since its premiere in September the fall of 2017.

Created by Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin, and Jennifer Flackett and based on Kroll and Goldberg’s own youth, the show’s voice cast is led by Kroll himself, John Mulaney, Jessi Klein, Jenny Slate, Maya Rudolph, Fred Armisen, Jason Mantzoukas, and Jordan Peele, among many others. In addition to its graphic portrayals of nearly every aspect of puberty, the show features a literal Hormone Monster who follows Kroll’s character and acts as the devil on his shoulder in the way he encourages the tween to act on his base desires; Rudolph voices the female counterpart.

Reviewing the show’s second season last month, IndieWire’s Ben Travers wrote that “Big Mouth” is “weird and proud of it; a living embodiment of putting it all out there, despite what people might think. In a very real way, these episodes are a form of activism, and in a season focused on teaching kids how to separate shame from guilt, it’s downright powerful. A Peabody Award would not be out of order.”

One hopes that the third season — which is slated to premiere sometime next year but does not yet have an official return date — will live up to that standard.

Puberty gets even messier.#BigMouth Season 3 is coming to @netflix in 2019. pic.twitter.com/vd1CpHg9L6 — Big Mouth (@bigmouth) November 17, 2018

