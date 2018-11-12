Netflix Cancels ‘Bird Box’ Red Carpet at AFI FEST Due to Ongoing California Wildfires

It did the same with "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs" last night.

In light of the ongoing wildfires in California, Netflix has opted to cancel the AFI FEST red carpet for “Bird Box.” It did the same with “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” last night, but in both cases the actual screening is taking place as scheduled. Tonight’s event marks the world premiere of the film, which stars Sandra Bullock and is directed by Danish filmmaker Susanne Bier.

Netflix released a statement announcing its decision:

Our hearts are with the victims, families and brave first responders for both the Borderline shooting and California Wildfires. In light of these tragedies, we will be cancelling tonight’s AFI FEST red carpet coverage for BIRD BOX. The screening will continue as planned. We thank you in advance for understanding and encourage you to support one of the many organizations who are helping those impacted.

The statement also included contact information for local Red Cross and Humane Society chapters.

Based on Josh Malerman’s novel of the same name, “Bird Box” is a science fiction drama about a woman and two children, all of them blindfolded, navigating a dystopian wasteland. Tom Hollander, John Malkovich, Sarah Paulson, Jacki Weaver, BD Wong, Lil Rel Howery, and Trevante Rhodes co-star in the film.

“Bird Box” is Bier’s first feature since the detective drama “A Second Chance.” In 2011, she won the Academy Award for Best Foreign-Language Film for “In a Better World,” which follows a Swedish doctor who commutes between his home in Denmark and his work in a Sudanese refugee camp. In 2016, Bier won an Emmy for directing all six episodes of the “The Night Manager.”

“Bird Box” will have a limited theatrical engagement in Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, and London on December 13 before premiering globally on Netflix on December 21.

