‘Blade Runner’ Anime Series Coming from Adult Swim and Crunchyroll

The series will be set 17 years before last year's "Blade Runner 2049" sequel.

One of the enduring elements of “Blade Runner 2049” was a giant depiction of a neon-tinged computer generated person. Now, an entire season of TV is going to take the idea of an animated “Blade Runner” world and run with it.

Adult Swim and Crunchyroll announced Thursday that they will partner to produce and air “Blade Runner — Black Lotus,” a season of 13 half-hour episodes that will exist in the same universe as Ridley Scott’s iconic 1982 film “Blade Runner” and last year’s Denis Villeneuve-helmed sequel.

This won’t be the first time “Blade Runner” and anime have officially been paired together. A trio of shorts, made in the run-up to “Blade Runner 2049″ helped bridge the gap between the two feature films. “Blade Runner Black Out 2022” director Shinichiro Watanabe will be involved in this new series.

“Blade Runner — Black Lotus” will be directed by Shinji Aramaki and Kenji Kamiyama. Once it’s ready for release, Adult Swim will air the series in all territories except for Asia. The Adult Swim broadcasts are planned to have dubbed English voices, while Crunchyroll will make the episodes available to its worldwide subscribers.

Exact details about the story are unknown, but Thursday’s news does come with a target time period for the show itself. The show will reportedly be set during the year 2032 and will incorporate characters that those familiar with the previous films and adaptations may recognize.

“Blade Runner — Black Lotus” is slated to be part of the long-running Toonami block, which has been a staple of Cartoon Network programming and a part of the Adult Swim umbrella since 2012. As part of Toonami, the show will join other joint Adult Swim/Crunchyroll ventures as “Megalo Box” and “Mob Psycho 100.”

