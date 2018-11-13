Bradley Cooper Is Game to Perform ‘Shallow’ Live With Lady Gaga at the Oscars, and He’s Already Planning Something ‘Unorthodox’

Here's some good news for anyone who walked out of "A Star Is Born" hoping to see Jackson Maine and Ally live.

One of the big questions surrounding the future of “A Star Is Born” in the Oscar race is what exactly Warner Bros. plans to do if one of the original songs from the films gets nominated. Academy Award tradition has seen each track nominated for Best Original Song performed live during the telecast, but many have wondered whether or not Bradley Cooper would actually take the stage to duet with Lady Gaga live. Fortunately, Cooper is already planning for the occasion.

“We talked about that actually, because I’m such a maniac,” Cooper recently told Variety when asked if he’d be willing to perform “Shallow” on the Oscars stage with Gaga. “I started texting her the whole pitch of how we should do it. So we’ll see. There might be a cool, unorthodox way we could perform it.”

Gaga is on board with the plan, hardly a surprise given that she’s one of the best music acts on the planet. Her answer when asked the same question: “One hundred percent.” Gaga is no stranger to performing on the Oscars stage; she delivered a rousing “Sound of Music” medley in 2015 and performed her nominated song “Till It Happens to You” in 2016. Neither Gaga nor Cooper have performed an original “A Star Is Born” song live yet, which means a potential performance from them would draw a ton of eyeballs.

“Shallow” is widely seen as the film’s best chance at winning this year’s Oscar for Best Original Song. The duet went viral when the film’s first trailer was released over the summer and has proven to be the smash hit off the film’s blockbuster original soundtrack. The “A Star Is Born” album is the first movie soundtrack to spend its first three weeks at number one on the Billboard 100 in more than a decade. Similarly, it’s the first Lady Gaga album to achieve this feat as well.

The 91st Academy Awards take place February 24, 2019. Anyone hoping to see Jackson Maine and Ally perform live will surely be hoping “Shallow” gets nominated.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.