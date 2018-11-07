‘Breaking Bad’ Movie Announced With Creator Vince Gilligan, Mysterious Details Spark Plot Theories

Will Bryan Cranston come knocking again as Walter White? The specifics of the movie are unclear, but the possibilities are endless.

“Breaking Bad” is about to expand beyond prequel series “Better Call Saul” with an upcoming feature from series creator Vince Gilligan. Nothing about the film is confirmed, but Deadline reports Gilligan is expected to write and direct the feature, which is gearing up for a shoot in New Mexico (where the series shot) beginning in mid-November and lasting through February.

According to Collider, the New Mexico Film Office has confirmed that a Sony production is shooting during that time period under the name “Greenbrier,” which is believed to be the “Breaking Bad” movie. The plot longline for “Greenbrier” says the project centers around “the escape of a kidnapped man and his quest for freedom.” Whether this simple plot description is accurate or just a cover remains to be seen. Deadline reports the film could end up being a feature set for theatrical release or a television movie if producers go down that route. The project becoming a limited series is not out of the question either at this point.

Since the “Breaking Bad” film announcement is so mysterious, fan theories are running wild about what the project could actually include. Original stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul have been vocal about their willingness to appear on “Better Call Saul,” which has led some fans to think they could be involved in the movie. Deadline reports the movie is being set up as a “standalone installment in the ‘Breaking Bad’ franchise that lives in the ‘Breaking Bad’ universe.” Producers Mark Johnson and Melissa Bernstein, who worked with Gilligan on the original series and “Better Call Saul,” are returning for the movie.

One issue standing in the way of theories the film will include Cranston’s Walter White is the fact the Emmy-winning actor is going to be on Broadway as the star of “Network,” the stage adaptation of Paddy Chayefsky’s Academy Award-winning film of the same name. Cranston is playing the lead, Howard Beale, and performances begin November 10. Cranston probably isn’t going to have time to perform on Broadway in New York City and shoot a movie in New Mexico, but it’s not completely out of the question. Another theory floating around social media is the movie being a sequel centered around Walt and Skylar’s daughter, Holly. The adult Holly is forced to deal with her father’s old demons when the past comes back to haunt her.

The “Breaking Bad” movie is the second major feature film news this week for an AMC series. The network announced earlier in the week a film trilogy centered around “The Walking Dead” protagonist Rick Grimes, played by Andrew Lincoln. Gilligan’s “Better Call Saul” wrapped up its acclaimed fourth season in October and will return for a fifth next year. “Breaking Bad” signed off the air in 2013 and is considered one of the greatest television dramas of all time.

