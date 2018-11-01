Breaking Film Industry News — Awards, Acquisitions, Festival Buzz, Grants, and More

Everything industry insiders need to know this month at the movies, from newly announced awards to festival lineups, acquisitions and more.

November 1

– Kino Lorber announces has acquired North American rights to Lila Avilés’s debut feature, “The Chambermaid.”The film recently won Best Picture at the Morelia International Film Festival, along with the Warrior of the Press award, and world premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival this fall. It will have its U.S. premiere on Saturday, November 10 at AFI FEST in Los Angeles, before a national theatrical release in summer of 2019.

“The Chambermaid” follows “Eve, a young chambermaid working in one of the most luxurious hotels in Mexico City, an exclusive glass tower inhabited by guests so wealthy she can only imagine their lives through intimate fantasies of the belongings they’ve left behind. Long, laborious shifts prevent Eve from caring for her child while she helps guests with their own children, but she believes her situation will improve if she gets promoted to work at executive-level suites, for which she accepts a grueling schedule. In keeping with this goal, she also enrolls in the hotel’s adult education program. An incipient friendship with her coworker and an awkward, silent flirtation with an inaccessible window-washer prod her toward much needed bravery. When things don’t result as planned, Eve transforms her lonely explorations and newfound courage into the necessary strength to face a life outside the glimmering tower.”

– Screen Media has acquired North American rights to Frédéric Petitjean’s “Cold Blood Legacy,” an action thriller starring Jean Reno. The film follows Henry (Reno), “a legendary hitman who enjoys the isolation of his lakeside cabin, set deep within the vast wilderness. When the solitude of a well-earned retirement is shattered by the arrival of a young woman, the survivor of a massive snowmobile accident, Henry must decide whether to risk his own life to save hers.”

Written and directed by Frédéric Petitjean, “Cold Blood Legacy” was produced by Corinne Benichou and Florence Moos for Eight35, and co-produced by Laurent Tolleron for Seven52, and Olias Barco and Oleg German for Eastwest, with Thierry Arbogast as Director of Photography. Seth Needle, SVP of Worldwide Acquisitions at Screen Media negotiated the deal with sales agent Goldcrest Films International. A day-and-date release is planned for the first half of 2019.

