‘Broad City’ Star Ilana Glazer Cancels Event at Brooklyn Synagogue After Anti-Semitic Graffiti Discovered

Glazer was set to interview New York state senate candidates at the Union Temple in Brooklyn Heights.

Ilana Glazer, co-creator and star of Comedy Central’s “Broad City,” shut down a political event scheduled for November 2 in Brooklyn, New York after anti-semitic graffiti was found inside the location, the Union Temple in Prospect Heights. A custodian at the temple discovered the vandalism, which included the phrase “Kill All Jews” written on one of the doors inside the synagogue. The slurs are being investigated as a hate crime by New York City police.

The Union Temple event, hosted by Glazer, was to feature a conversation with New York state senate candidates Andrew Gounardes and Jim Gaughran and journalist Amy Goodman. The conversation was going to take place at 8:30pm ET but Glazer cancelled the event a half hour before. Speaking to Democracy Now! earlier this morning, Glazer said she couldn’t go through with the event because, “I can’t put these 200 people who came to listen in a safe space…in that danger.”

Gounardes reacted to the vandalism by telling the New York Post, “I hope it doesn’t have a chilling effect on people going to vote. We can’t afford to stand in the silence or be scared or intimated. This is not the New York City that any of us want to be living in.”

Glazer has starred on Comedy Central’s “Broad City” since January 2014. The series is ending with its upcoming fifth season, set to premiere January 24, 2019. In addition to the television series, Glazer has made appearances in comedy films such as “The Night Before” and “Rough Night.”

