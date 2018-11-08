Cinema Eye Honors 2018: ‘Minding the Gap,’ ‘Hale County,’ ‘Shirkers,’ and More First-Time Films Dominate

This year’s winners will be announced at the 2019 Honors Awards Ceremony, to be held on Thursday, January 10.

The Cinema Eye Honors, which annually presents awards to “celebrate outstanding artistry and craft in nonfiction film,” has revealed its nominees in 10 categories, including Outstanding Nonfiction Feature and Outstanding Nonfiction Short. Multiple nominees include Robert Greene’s ​”Bisbee ‘17,” Sandi Tan’s “Shirkers,” and RaMell Ross’ ​”Hale County This Morning, This Evening,” with five nods each. While Greene is a Cinema Eye Honors vet, both Tan and Ross are first-time filmmakers.

Another first-time filmmaker on the rise: Bing Liu, whose autobiographical skateboarding doc “Minding the Gap,” leads the nominees with a total of seven nominations. That’s good enough to put the newbie filmmaker into rarefied territory, tying his film with lauded documentaries like Louie Psihoyos’ ​”The Cove​​,” Lixin Fan’s ​”Last Train Home​,”​ and Ari Folman’s “​Waltz With Bashir​​” for most Cinema Eye Honors nods ever. As Liu is a named nominee for six of those awards (including Feature, Direction, Editing, Cinematography, Debut, and Audience Choice), he’s also tied with Fan for the most individual nominations ever for a single film.

This year’s winners will be announced at the 2019 Honors Awards Ceremony, to be held on Thursday, January 10, 2019 at the Museum of the Moving Image in Astoria, Queens. The ceremony will be hosted, for the fourth straight year, by award-winning nonfiction filmmaker Steve James.

Check out the full list of nominees below.

Outstanding Achievement in Nonfiction Feature Filmmaking

Bisbee ‘17

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Minding the Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

Three Identical Strangers

Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

Outstanding Achievement in Direction

Robert Greene, B​isbee ‘17

RaMell Ross, Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Bing Liu, Minding the Gap

Talal Derki, Of Fathers and Sons

Sandi Tan, Shirkers

Outstanding Achievement in ​Production

Susan Bedusa, Bennett Elliot, and Douglas Tirola, B​isbee ‘17

Stephen Maing, Ross Tuttle, and Eric Daniel Metzgar, C​rime + Punishment

Josh Lowell, Phillip Manderla, and Peter Mortimer, The Dawn Wall

Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, Evan Hayes, and Shannon Dill, ​Free Solo

Ansgar Frerich, Eva Kemme, Tobias N. Siebert, and Hans Robert Eisenhauer, Of Fathers and Sons

Daniel McCabe, Geoff McLean, and Alyse Ardell Spiegel, ​This is Congo

Outstanding Achievement in ​Editing

RaMell Ross, Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Julien Faraut, John McEnroe: In the Realm of Perfection

Joshua Altman and Bing Liu, Minding the Gap

Michael Harte, Three Identical Strangers

Jeff Malmberg and Aaron Wickenden, Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

Outstanding Achievement in ​Cinematography

Jarred Alterman, ​Bisbee ‘17

Shevaun Mizrahi, D​istant Constellation

Jimmy Chin, Clair Popkin, and Mikey Schaeffer, Free Solo

RaMell Ross, Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Emmanuel Gras, Makala

Bing Liu, Minding the Gap

Outstanding Achievement in ​Original Music Score

Keegan DeWitt, Bisbee ‘17

Travis Wilkerson, Did You Wonder Who Fired the Gun?

Marco Beltrami, Free Solo

Nathan Halpern and Chris Ruggiero, Minding the Gap

Ishai Adar, Shirkers

Dan Deacon, Time Trial

Outstanding Achievement in ​Graphic Design or Animation

Syd Garon, Anton Goddard, and Chris Kirk, Bathtubs Over Broadway

Toby Cornish, Beuys

Patrick Mate, Harold and Lillian: A Hollywood Love Story

Shofela Coker, Liyana

Lucas Cellar and Sandi Tan, Shirkers

Ariel Costa and Rodrigo Miguel Rangel, Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

Outstanding Achievement in a ​Debut Feature Film

América​, Directed by Chase Whiteside and Erick Stoll

Distant Constellation​, Directed by Shevaun Mizrahi

Hale County This Morning, This Evening​, Directed by RaMell Ross

Minding the Gap​, Directed by Bing Liu

Shirkers, Directed by Sandi Tan

Outstanding Achievement in ​Nonfiction Short Filmmaking

Baby Brother, Directed by Kamau Bilal

Concussion Protocol​, Directed by Josh Begley

My Dead Dad’s Porno Tapes​, Directed by Charlie Tyrell

Skip Day​, Directed by Patrick Bresnan and Ivete Lucas

Volte, Directed by Monika Kolecka and Karolina Poryzala

Spotlight Award

The Distant Barking of Dogs​, Directed by Simon Lereng

Wilmont Island of Hungry Ghosts​, Directed by Gabrielle Brady

The Other Side of Everything​, Directed by Mila Turajlic

Roll Red Roll, Directed by Nancy Schwartzman

The Silence of Others, Directed by Almudena Carracedo and Robert Bahar

A Woman Captured​, Directed by Bernadett Tuza-Ritter

