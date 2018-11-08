Cinema Eye Honors 2018: ‘Minding the Gap,’ ‘Hale County,’ ‘Shirkers,’ and More First-Time Films Dominate

The Cinema Eye Honors, which annually presents awards to “celebrate outstanding artistry and craft in nonfiction film,” has revealed its nominees in 10 categories, including Outstanding Nonfiction Feature and Outstanding Nonfiction Short. Multiple nominees include Robert Greene’s ”Bisbee ‘17,” Sandi Tan’s “Shirkers,” and RaMell Ross’ ”Hale County This Morning, This Evening,” with five nods each. While Greene is a Cinema Eye Honors vet, both Tan and Ross are first-time filmmakers.
Another first-time filmmaker on the rise: Bing Liu, whose autobiographical skateboarding doc “Minding the Gap,” leads the nominees with a total of seven nominations. That’s good enough to put the newbie filmmaker into rarefied territory, tying his film with lauded documentaries like Louie Psihoyos’ ”The Cove,” Lixin Fan’s ”Last Train Home,” and Ari Folman’s “Waltz With Bashir” for most Cinema Eye Honors nods ever. As Liu is a named nominee for six of those awards (including Feature, Direction, Editing, Cinematography, Debut, and Audience Choice), he’s also tied with Fan for the most individual nominations ever for a single film.
This year’s winners will be announced at the 2019 Honors Awards Ceremony, to be held on Thursday, January 10, 2019 at the Museum of the Moving Image in Astoria, Queens. The ceremony will be hosted, for the fourth straight year, by award-winning nonfiction filmmaker Steve James.
Check out the full list of nominees below.
Outstanding Achievement in Nonfiction Feature Filmmaking
Bisbee ‘17
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
Three Identical Strangers
Won’t You Be My Neighbor?
Outstanding Achievement in Direction
Robert Greene, Bisbee ‘17
RaMell Ross, Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Bing Liu, Minding the Gap
Talal Derki, Of Fathers and Sons
Sandi Tan, Shirkers
Sundance
Outstanding Achievement in Production
Susan Bedusa, Bennett Elliot, and Douglas Tirola, Bisbee ‘17
Stephen Maing, Ross Tuttle, and Eric Daniel Metzgar, Crime + Punishment
Josh Lowell, Phillip Manderla, and Peter Mortimer, The Dawn Wall
Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, Evan Hayes, and Shannon Dill, Free Solo
Ansgar Frerich, Eva Kemme, Tobias N. Siebert, and Hans Robert Eisenhauer, Of Fathers and Sons
Daniel McCabe, Geoff McLean, and Alyse Ardell Spiegel, This is Congo
Outstanding Achievement in Editing
RaMell Ross, Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Julien Faraut, John McEnroe: In the Realm of Perfection
Joshua Altman and Bing Liu, Minding the Gap
Michael Harte, Three Identical Strangers
Jeff Malmberg and Aaron Wickenden, Won’t You Be My Neighbor?
Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography
Jarred Alterman, Bisbee ‘17
Shevaun Mizrahi, Distant Constellation
Jimmy Chin, Clair Popkin, and Mikey Schaeffer, Free Solo
RaMell Ross, Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Emmanuel Gras, Makala
Bing Liu, Minding the Gap
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Score
Keegan DeWitt, Bisbee ‘17
Travis Wilkerson, Did You Wonder Who Fired the Gun?
Marco Beltrami, Free Solo
Nathan Halpern and Chris Ruggiero, Minding the Gap
Ishai Adar, Shirkers
Dan Deacon, Time Trial
Outstanding Achievement in Graphic Design or Animation
Syd Garon, Anton Goddard, and Chris Kirk, Bathtubs Over Broadway
Toby Cornish, Beuys
Patrick Mate, Harold and Lillian: A Hollywood Love Story
Shofela Coker, Liyana
Lucas Cellar and Sandi Tan, Shirkers
Ariel Costa and Rodrigo Miguel Rangel, Won’t You Be My Neighbor?
Outstanding Achievement in a Debut Feature Film
América, Directed by Chase Whiteside and Erick Stoll
Distant Constellation, Directed by Shevaun Mizrahi
Hale County This Morning, This Evening, Directed by RaMell Ross
Minding the Gap, Directed by Bing Liu
Shirkers, Directed by Sandi Tan
Outstanding Achievement in Nonfiction Short Filmmaking
Baby Brother, Directed by Kamau Bilal
Concussion Protocol, Directed by Josh Begley
My Dead Dad’s Porno Tapes, Directed by Charlie Tyrell
Skip Day, Directed by Patrick Bresnan and Ivete Lucas
Volte, Directed by Monika Kolecka and Karolina Poryzala
Spotlight Award
The Distant Barking of Dogs, Directed by Simon Lereng
Wilmont Island of Hungry Ghosts, Directed by Gabrielle Brady
The Other Side of Everything, Directed by Mila Turajlic
Roll Red Roll, Directed by Nancy Schwartzman
The Silence of Others, Directed by Almudena Carracedo and Robert Bahar
A Woman Captured, Directed by Bernadett Tuza-Ritter
Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.