‘The Color Purple’ Remake in the Works From Steven Spielberg, Oprah, and Quincy Jones

According to Collider, “The Color Purple” is making its way to the silver screen once again. Steven Spielberg, Oprah Winfrey, and Quincy Jones are producing an adaptation of the Broadway musical, marking their second collaboration on the material; Spielberg directed the 1985 adaptation of Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize–winning novel, which marked Winfrey’s film debut and which Jones also produced and composed the score for.

That film was hugely successful, earning $142 million against a budget of just $15 million and receiving 11 Academy Award nominations (though it won none) as well as four Golden Globe nods, with Whoopi Goldberg winning for her performance. Elizabeth Banks received pushback last year when she incorrectly called out Spielberg, overlooking “The Color Purple” when she said the director had “never made a movie with a female lead…sorry, Steven. I don’t mean to call your ass out, but it’s true.”

The musical first premiered in 2005, running for three years and earning 11 Tony Award nominations in 2006; it was then revived at the end of 2015, winning the Tony for Best Revival of a Musical. No word yet on casting decisions for the new version. Danny Glover, Adolph Caesar, Margaret Avery, and Rae Dawn Chong starred in the original film, while Jennifer Hudson, Danielle Brooks, and Cynthia Erivo starred in the most recent musical.

