‘Creed II’ Almost Featured the Return of Mr. T’s Clubber Lang

He'll destroy any man who tries to take what he's got.

“Creed II” features a blast from the past in the form of Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgreen), who killed Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers) in the ring in “Rocky IV.” It appears that Drago — whose son Viktor faces off against Michael B. Jordan in the new film — wasn’t the only one planned to reprise his role, as Mr. T almost returned as Clubber Lang, the antagonist of “Rocky III.”

“I’m not going to lie. There was a moment where I got pretty stingy and was thinking about Clubber Lang,” says “Creed II” director Steven Caple Jr. in an Uproxx interview. “I was like, ‘Dang, wouldn’t it be cool if we brought in Clubber Lang?’ And I think there was a version of this where [Michael B. Jordan] was also talking about it too. Like him having a daughter or something like that out in the West or New Mexico. We were playing with a lot of different ideas. But no, I don’t know if Clubber Lang will come back.

“He’s an interesting character. And just to see where he’d be at now, where they try make him grounded and seeing where Mr. T is at. Again, nostalgia and just finding a way to bring back characters, but in 2018 and 2019 they have a more modern day level and will always be interesting,” he continues.

“You know what I mean? I love challenges like that. Trying to make Drago human. How to make Clubber Lang human. Like, where is he at today? Those are the interesting routes to go in developing characters. That’s my favorite part of character development.”

“Creed II,” which co-stars Sylvester Stallone and Tessa Thompson, is now in theaters. As for Clubber, well, there’s always “Creed III.”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.