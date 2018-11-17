You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Danny DeVito Is ‘Honored’ by a Creepy Bathroom Shrine Dedicated to Him

"My heart is filled with love and garbage," he wrote on Twitter.

IT'S ALWAYS SUNNY IN PHILADELPHIA -- “Mac Finds His Pride” – Season 13, Episode 10 (Airs November 7, 10:00 pm e/p) Pictured: (l-r) Rob McElhenney as Mac, Danny DeVito as Frank. CR: Patrick McElhenney/FXX

Rob McElhenney and Danny DeVito in “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”

Patrick McElhenney/FXX

Courtesy of his increasingly out-there performance on “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” and generally affable demeanor, Danny DeVito has become an internet sensation in the vein of Bill Murray or Nicolas Cage in recent years. One look need no further than the campus of SUNY Purchase for the latest case in point, as the school’s enterprising students have taken it upon themselves to build a hidden shrine to the actor near a bathroom. The creepy-but-well-intentioned tribute went viral enough to catch DeVito’s attention, and it turns out he’s here for it.

“Your shrine honors me. My heart is filled with love and garbage,” the actor wrote on Twitter. “Tomorrow, as you may know, is my name day. Do something that makes you feel good. Above all be kind to each other. Pick up trash, recycle, and be aware of plastics in the ocean.” At least he’s socially conscious.

Avail yourself of the bathroom shrine below, but don’t say you weren’t warned:

