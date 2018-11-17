Danny DeVito Is ‘Honored’ by a Creepy Bathroom Shrine Dedicated to Him

"My heart is filled with love and garbage," he wrote on Twitter.

Courtesy of his increasingly out-there performance on “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” and generally affable demeanor, Danny DeVito has become an internet sensation in the vein of Bill Murray or Nicolas Cage in recent years. One look need no further than the campus of SUNY Purchase for the latest case in point, as the school’s enterprising students have taken it upon themselves to build a hidden shrine to the actor near a bathroom. The creepy-but-well-intentioned tribute went viral enough to catch DeVito’s attention, and it turns out he’s here for it.

“Your shrine honors me. My heart is filled with love and garbage,” the actor wrote on Twitter. “Tomorrow, as you may know, is my name day. Do something that makes you feel good. Above all be kind to each other. Pick up trash, recycle, and be aware of plastics in the ocean.” At least he’s socially conscious.

Avail yourself of the bathroom shrine below, but don’t say you weren’t warned:

Your shrine honors me. My heart is filled with love and garbage.Tomorrow, as you may know, is my name day. Do something that makes you feel good. Above all be kind to each other. Pick up trash, recycle, and be aware of plastics in the ocean. https://t.co/UER6uZY886 — Danny DeVito (@DannyDeVito) November 16, 2018 Hole in a school bathroom that leads to a cavernous shrine to Danny devito pic.twitter.com/Xsdg22IxzL — FREE PANERA (@pisslorde) November 11, 2018 the best thing about my school is the danny devito shrine hidden behind the paper towel dispenser in one of the bathrooms pic.twitter.com/3jFe0V9eK6 — snootosphere (not responding to dms about shrine) (@slackerdook) November 13, 2018

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.