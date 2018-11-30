‘Daredevil’ Canceled by Netflix and Marvel After Three Seasons

It follows the axing of both "Iron Fist" and "Luke Cage."

The Defenders are down another man. Following the cancelation of “Iron Fist” and “Luke Cage,” “Daredevil” has now been given the axe by Netflix and Marvel as well; of the four heroes who comprise the crossover supergroup, only Jessica Jones remains. The series’ cancelation is especially notable because it was the first superhero drama to air on the streaming platform and has enjoyed positive reviews throughout its run.

“Marvel’s Daredevil will not return for a fourth season on Netflix,” said the company said in a statement shared with Deadline. “We are tremendously proud of the show’s last and final season and although it’s painful for the fans, we feel it best to close this chapter on a high note. We’re thankful to showrunner Erik Oleson, the show’s writers, stellar crew and incredible cast including Charlie Cox as Daredevil himself, and we’re grateful to the fans who have supported the show over the years. While the series on Netflix has ended, the three existing seasons will remain on the service for years to come, while the Daredevil character will live on in future projects for Marvel.”

The third and final season of “Daredevil” was released just last month, with Charlie Cox reprising his role as the eponymous superhero. The show premiered in April of 2015, and all three of its seasons consisted of 13 episodes; “Daredevil” also spawned a spinoff, “The Punisher,” which premiered in November of last year and will return for a second season. A third season of “Jessica Jones” was ordered earlier this year, though its return date has yet to be announced.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.