David Arquette Is a Wrestler Now, and a ‘Death Match’ Left Him Brutalized

Perhaps he wasn't ready to rumble after all.

If you think there are no second acts in American life, just look to David Arquette. The actor, best known for his role in the “Scream” franchise, has made a name for himself in recent months as a professional wrestler traversing the independent circuit, which might come as a surprise to anyone who never saw “Ready to Rumble.”

Arquette starred in the 2000 pro-wrestling comedy at around the same time he implausibly became WCW World Heavyweight Champion, an ill-advised development that has often been cited as a death knell for the now-defunct company. (Arquette, a longtime wrestling fan, was opposed to the decision.)

Though his tenure has been going well so far, last night Arquette participated in his first death match — an ultra-violent spectacle in which everything from pizza cutters to light tubes are acceptable weapons — and was left with a serious wound to the neck that almost resulted in the match ending early.

The bout took place against Nick Gage, and appeared to be going as planned until Arquette’s opponent lost his grip while grinding a light tube into his forehead, breaking the makeshift weapon and cutting Arquette in the process. Arquette then briefly left the ring, perhaps wondering whether it was wise to continue, before finishing the match.

Fans have been praising his resilience online, and Arquette appears to have taken it in stride: “Turns out Death Matches aren’t my thing,” he tweeted shortly after midnight today. Watch clips of the match below, but be forewarned: They aren’t for the faint of heart.

Turns out Death Matches aren’t my thing — David Arquette (@DavidArquette) November 17, 2018

