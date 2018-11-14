David Lynch Directs Bugs Crawling on Cheese in Bizarre Short ‘Ant Head’ — Watch

The decidedly Lynchian short is now streaming online after debuting at the Festival of Disruption earlier this year.

David Lynch has a new short film now streaming online, but viewers creeped out by bugs will probably want to avoid watching it. “Ant Head,” which Lynch debuted at the Festival of Disruption earlier this year, is a 13-minute short film consisting of one shot that depicts a block of cheese in the shape of a head being overtaken by an army of crawling ants. So yes, David Lynch is up to his usual bizarre and baffling tricks.

In Lynch’s own words, “Ant Head” is a “short video featuring my friends the ants along with cheese, etc. and one-and-a-half tracks from the ‘Thought Gang’ album.”

“Thought Gang” is the once-lost album Lynch made with his frequent collaborator and “Twin Peaks” composer Angelo Badalamenti in the mid-1990s. The album is finally being released this month, and to mark the occasion, Lynch and Sacred Bones Records have made “Ant Man” available for all to stream on YouTube. “Thought Gang” consists of original music that is spoken-word jazz. Bits of music from the album appeared in Lynch’s “Fire Walk With Me” and “Twin Peaks: The Return” but the music has never been released as a full set until now.

While “Ant Head” gives Lynch fans some much-needed new material from the director, everyone will have to continue to wait and see if Lynch announces another feature film or television project soon. The director has remained silent on any new film or television material since wrapping the “The Return,” which was one of the most acclaimed pieces of entertainment in 2017, film or television. The series aired on Showtime, which has also remained quiet on any additional partnerships with Lynch.

Viewers can watch Lynch’s “Ant Head” in its entirety in the video embed below.

