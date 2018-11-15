‘Dumbo’ Official Trailer: Tim Burton Returns for More Eye-Popping Disney Magic

Nearly a decade after "Alice in Wonderland," Tim Burton returns with a dazzling new reimagining of a beloved Disney film.

Tim Burton gave Disney a $1 billion hit with his 3D reimagining of “Alice in Wonderland” in 2010, and he could very well do the same next year with “Dumbo.” The film follows in the footsteps of “Cinderella,” “The Lion King,” and more as the latest live-action adaptation of a Disney classic. Burton has brought together an impressive cast of former collaborators — including “Dark Shadows” star Eva Green, “Batman Returns” villain Danny DeVito, and Batman himself, Michael Keaton.

Burton’s “Dumbo” is loosely based on Disney’s 1941 animated film of the same name. Colin Farrell stars as soldier Holt Farrier, who returns home from war and is recruited by a circus owner (Danny DeVito) to care for a newborn elephant with oversized ears. Once the elephant reveals he can fly, the circus owner concocts a plan to make the circus rich.

The film is Burton’s first release since “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children” in 2016. “Dumbo” has the eye-popping CGI feel of Burton’s “Alice in Wonderland,” but the circus setting is sure to bring many comparisons to one of the director’s most personal offerings, “Big Fish.” The director’s last two directorial efforts, “Miss Peregrine” and “Dark Shadows,” had an underwhelming response from critics and audiences — and none of his features have really resonated widely since 2012’s “Frankenweenie.” But with its beloved elephant at its center, “Dumbo” has the potential to get Burton back on track.

The movie will kick off a massive 2019 for Disney. The studio has Guy Ritchie’s live-action “Aladdin” opening in theaters in May, plus two of the year’s most anticipated blockbusters thanks to the untitled “Avengers” sequel and “Star Wars: Episode IX.” The studio is finishing out this year with two bonafide hits, the animated sequel “Ralph Breaks the Internet” this month and the Christmas release “Mary Poppins Returns,” starring Emily Blunt.

Disney will release “Dumbo” in theaters nationwide March 29. Watch the official trailer below.

