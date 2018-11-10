Ennio Morricone Calls Quentin Tarantino a ‘Cretin’ Whose Movies Are ‘Trash’

He won an Oscar for composing the score to Tarantino's "The Hateful Eight."

Ennio Morricone continues to have a mixed view of Quentin Tarantino, with whom he collaborated on “The Hateful Eight” — and finally won a competitive Academy Award in the process. The famed composer called out the filmmaker in a new Playboy Germany interview, the translation of which (courtesy of Google) paints an unflattering view: Morricone referred to Tarantino as a “cretin” whose movies are “trash.”

“The man is a cretin,” Morricone said. “He just steals from others and puts it together again. There is nothing original about that. And he is not a director either. So not comparable to real Hollywood greats like John Huston, Alfred Hitchcock or Billy Wilder. They were great. Tarantino is just cooking up old stuff.” He goes on to admit he isn’t a fan of Tarantino’s films, calling them “trash”; Tarantino was present when Morricone received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in February 2016.

Part of the problem stems from their working relationship: “He calls out of nowhere and then wants to have a finished film score within days, which is impossible. Which makes me crazy!” Morricone said. “Because that’s just not possible. And I do not go there anymore. I told him that last time. But next time I will be tough. Then he can kiss me.”

Among the Italian composer’s best-known scores are “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly,” “Days of Heaven,” and “Once Upon a Time in the West,” among many others. Today marks his 90th birthday.

