Ennio Morricone’s Quotes Calling Quentin Tarantino Movies ‘Trash’ Were ‘Reproduced Incorrectly,’ German Playboy Admits

Less than 24 hours after standing by the interview, German Playboy now admits some of the reporting wasn't true.

German Playboy is coming clean regarding its Ennio Morricone interview that went viral for featuring quotes in which the Oscar-winning composer bashed Quentin Tarantino. The publication admits some of the quotes from the interview were “reproduced incorrectly” by the author, music journalist Marcel Anders.

“Up to now, we have considered the freelancer who conducted the Ennio Morricone interview on our behalf to be a renowned print and radio journalist,” German Playboy editor-in-chief Florian Boitin said in a statement (via Variety). “In the past, we have had no reason to doubt his journalistic integrity and skills. Based on the information now at our disposal, we must unfortunately assume that the words spoken in the interview have, in part, been reproduced incorrectly.

“We would like to express our regret should Mr. Morricone have been portrayed in a false light,” the statement concluded. “We are working to clarify this matter and are exploring legal measures.”

The original interview was published with Morricone appearing to criticize Tarantino. The two worked together on the music for “The Hateful Eight,” which won Morricone the Oscar for Best Original Score. “The man is a cretin,” Morricone said according to the interview. “He only steals from others and puts that stuff together in a new way. None of that is original,” Playboy’s article quoted Morricone as saying. “He is not a director. Meaning you can’t compare him to Hollywood greats like John Huston, Alfred Hitchcock or Billy Wilder. Those were great. Tarantino only recycles old stuff.”

Morricone reacted to the interview by denying he ever shared critical opinions of Tarantino. “I have never expressed any negative statements about the Academy, Quentin, or his films — and certainly do not consider his films garbage,” the composer said in a follow-up statement. “I have given a mandate to my lawyer in Italy to take civil and penal action.”

German Playboy originally stood by the interview, defending the reporting in a statement released November 12.“We are surprised that composer Ennio Morricone denies giving an interview to German Playboy,” the publication said a the time. “In fact, the conversation took place on June 30, 2018, at his estate in Rome.”

With Boitin’s new statement, it appears the truth behind the viral interview is at least settled for now. Morricone definitely sat down with Anders for a German Playboy interview, but now it’s confirmed his quotes in the published article were “reproduced incorrectly.”

