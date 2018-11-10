European Film Awards Nominations: ‘Cold War’ Leads, Followed by ‘Dogman,’ ‘Border,’ and ‘Happy as Lazzaro’

Paweł Pawlikowski’s black-and-white romance picked up five nods.

Paweł Pawlikowski’s “Cold War” leads the pack in this year’s European Film Awards, picking up five nominations after winning Best Director laurels earlier this year at Cannes. The black-and-white romance is followed closely by Matteo Garrone’s “Dogman,” Alice Rohrwacher’s “Happy as Lazzaro,” and Ali Abassi’s “Border,” all of which also picked up awards on the Croisette (Best Actor, Best Screenplay, and the Prix Un Certain Regard, respectively) and now find themselves with four nods apiece.

This year’s ceremony takes place on December 15 in Seville, Spain. Here’s the full list of nominations:

EUROPEAN FILM 2018

BORDER (Sweden, Denmark), dir: Ali Abbasi

COLD WAR (Poland, UK, France), dir: Pawel Pawlikowski

DOGMAN (Italy, France), dir: Matteo Garrone

GIRL (Belgium, Netherlands) dir: Lukas Dhont

HAPPY AS LAZZARO (Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland), dir: Alice Rohrwacher

EUROPEAN DOCUMENTARY 2018

A WOMAN CAPTURED (Hungary, Germany), dir: Bernadett Tuza-Ritter

BERGMAN – A YEAR IN A LIFE (Sweden, Germany), dir: Jane Magnusson

OF FATHERS AND SONS (Germany, Syria, Lebanon, Qatar), dir: Talal Derki

THE DISTANT BARKING OF DOGS (Denmark, Finland, Sweden), dir: Simon Lering Wilmont

THE SILENCE OF OTHERS (Spain, U.S.), dirs: Almudena Carracedo & Robert Bahar

EUROPEAN DIRECTOR 2018

Ali Abbasi, BORDER

Matteo Garrone, DOGMAN

Samuel Maoz, FOXTROT

Paweł Pawlikowski, COLD WAR

Alice Rohrwacher, HAPPY AS LAZZARO

EUROPEAN ACTRESS 2018

Marie Bäumer, 3 DAYS IN QUIBERON

Halldóra Geirharðsdóttir, WOMAN AT WAR

Joanna Kulig, COLD WAR

Bárbara Lennie, PETRA

Eva Melander, BORDER

Alba Rohrwacher, HAPPY AS LAZZARO

EUROPEAN ACTOR 2018

Jakob Cedergren, THE GUILTY

Rupert Everett, THE HAPPY PRINCE

Marcello Fonte, DOGMAN

Sverrir Gudnason, BORG/MCENROE

Tomasz Kot, COLD WAR

Victor Polster, GIRL

EUROPEAN SCREENWRITER 2018

Ali Abbasi, Isabella Eklöf & John Ajvide Lindqvist, BORDER

Matteo Garrone, Ugo Chiti & Massimo Gaudioso, DOGMAN

Gustav Möller & Emil Nygaard Albertsen, THE GUILTY

Paweł Pawlikowski, COLD WAR

Alice Rohrwacher, HAPPY AS LAZZARO

EUROPEAN COMEDY 2018

LE SENS DE LA FETE (France), dirs: Eric Toledano & Olivier Nakache

DIAMANTINO (Portugal, France, Brazil), dirs: Gabriel Abrantes & Daniel Schmidt

THE DEATH OF STALIN (France, UK, Belgium), dir: Armando Iannucci

EUROPEAN ANIMATED FEATURE FILM 2018

ANOTHER DAY OF LIFE (Poland, Spain, Belgium, Germany, Hungary), dirs: Raul de la Fuente & Damian Nenow

EARLY MAN (UK), dir: Nick Park

THE BREADWINNER (Ireland, Canada, Luxembourg), dir: Nora Twomey

WHITE FANG (France, Luxembourg), dir: Alexandre Espigares

