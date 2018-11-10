European Film Awards Nominations: ‘Cold War’ Leads, Followed by ‘Dogman,’ ‘Border,’ and ‘Happy as Lazzaro’

Paweł Pawlikowski’s “Cold War” leads the pack in this year’s European Film Awards, picking up five nominations after winning Best Director laurels earlier this year at Cannes. The black-and-white romance is followed closely by Matteo Garrone’s “Dogman,” Alice Rohrwacher’s “Happy as Lazzaro,” and Ali Abassi’s “Border,” all of which also picked up awards on the Croisette (Best Actor, Best Screenplay, and the Prix Un Certain Regard, respectively) and now find themselves with four nods apiece.
This year’s ceremony takes place on December 15 in Seville, Spain. Here’s the full list of nominations:
EUROPEAN FILM 2018
BORDER (Sweden, Denmark), dir: Ali Abbasi
COLD WAR (Poland, UK, France), dir: Pawel Pawlikowski
DOGMAN (Italy, France), dir: Matteo Garrone
GIRL (Belgium, Netherlands) dir: Lukas Dhont
HAPPY AS LAZZARO (Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland), dir: Alice Rohrwacher
EUROPEAN DOCUMENTARY 2018
A WOMAN CAPTURED (Hungary, Germany), dir: Bernadett Tuza-Ritter
BERGMAN – A YEAR IN A LIFE (Sweden, Germany), dir: Jane Magnusson
OF FATHERS AND SONS (Germany, Syria, Lebanon, Qatar), dir: Talal Derki
THE DISTANT BARKING OF DOGS (Denmark, Finland, Sweden), dir: Simon Lering Wilmont
THE SILENCE OF OTHERS (Spain, U.S.), dirs: Almudena Carracedo & Robert Bahar
EUROPEAN DIRECTOR 2018
Ali Abbasi, BORDER
Matteo Garrone, DOGMAN
Samuel Maoz, FOXTROT
Paweł Pawlikowski, COLD WAR
Alice Rohrwacher, HAPPY AS LAZZARO
EUROPEAN ACTRESS 2018
Marie Bäumer, 3 DAYS IN QUIBERON
Halldóra Geirharðsdóttir, WOMAN AT WAR
Joanna Kulig, COLD WAR
Bárbara Lennie, PETRA
Eva Melander, BORDER
Alba Rohrwacher, HAPPY AS LAZZARO
EUROPEAN ACTOR 2018
Jakob Cedergren, THE GUILTY
Rupert Everett, THE HAPPY PRINCE
Marcello Fonte, DOGMAN
Sverrir Gudnason, BORG/MCENROE
Tomasz Kot, COLD WAR
Victor Polster, GIRL
EUROPEAN SCREENWRITER 2018
Ali Abbasi, Isabella Eklöf & John Ajvide Lindqvist, BORDER
Matteo Garrone, Ugo Chiti & Massimo Gaudioso, DOGMAN
Gustav Möller & Emil Nygaard Albertsen, THE GUILTY
Paweł Pawlikowski, COLD WAR
Alice Rohrwacher, HAPPY AS LAZZARO
Netflix
EUROPEAN COMEDY 2018
LE SENS DE LA FETE (France), dirs: Eric Toledano & Olivier Nakache
DIAMANTINO (Portugal, France, Brazil), dirs: Gabriel Abrantes & Daniel Schmidt
THE DEATH OF STALIN (France, UK, Belgium), dir: Armando Iannucci
EUROPEAN ANIMATED FEATURE FILM 2018
ANOTHER DAY OF LIFE (Poland, Spain, Belgium, Germany, Hungary), dirs: Raul de la Fuente & Damian Nenow
EARLY MAN (UK), dir: Nick Park
THE BREADWINNER (Ireland, Canada, Luxembourg), dir: Nora Twomey
WHITE FANG (France, Luxembourg), dir: Alexandre Espigares
Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.