‘Everybody Knows’ Trailer: Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem Team Up to Fall Apart

Focus Features will release Asghar Farhadi's Cannes entry in theaters in February 2019.

Asghar Farhadi puts Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem through an emotional crisis in the upcoming “Everybody Knows.” The drama opened the Cannes Film Festival this year and will hit theaters in 2019, courtesy of Focus Features. While Farhadi has often competed for the Oscar as Iran’s official submission (he most recently won with “The Salesman” in 2017), “Everybody Knows” is a Spanish-language film and was thus passed over this year in favor of Vahid Jalilvand’s “No Date – No Signature.”

The official synopsis from Focus Features reads: “The film follows Laura (Cruz) on her travels from Argentina to her small home town in Spain for her sister’s wedding, bringing her two children along for the occasion. Amid the joyful reunion and festivities, the eldest daughter is abducted. In the tense days that follow, various family and community tensions surface and deeply hidden secrets are revealed.”

IndieWire’s Eric Kohn called “Everybody Knows” a “riveting psychological drama” in his B+ review out of Cannes. “Once again, Farhadi has delivered a provocative meditation on the dynamics of communication,” he wrote. “As with all the exceptional dramas he’s produced over the past decade — ‘A Separation,’ ‘The Past,’ and ‘The Salesman’ — Farhadi’s first Spanish-language feature explores fissures of family bonds as they threaten to fall apart.”

Following its premiere at Cannes, “Everybody Knows” went on to screen at the Toronto International Film Festival in September. The movie opened in Spain shortly after TIFF.

Focus is planning a brief theatrical run starting November 30 to allow the film to qualify for the 2019 Oscars. The distributor will then launch a traditional release for “Everybody Knows” starting February 8, 2019, during which it will open in select theaters.

“Everybody Knows” co-stars Ricardo Darín, Bárbara Lennie, and Inma Cuesta. Watch the official trailer below.

