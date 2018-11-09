Ezra Miller Celebrated the ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’ Premiere With a Floor-Length Puffer Gown

The fashion moment is generating far more interest than the actual film itself.

Proving once again that we don’t deserve him, Ezra Miller turned heads on the red carpet during the world premiere of “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald,” which took place at the UGC Ciné Cité Bercy in Paris.

Stealing focus not only from the poorly reviewed film, but everyone else who was there that night, Miller donned a floor-length black gown that looked more like a winter puffer jacket than a red carpet look. With his hair hidden in a hood, the only recognizable feature of Miller’s were his perfectly angular cheekbones and luscious lips, which were pronounced with black lipstick. The look was designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli, Valentino’s creative director, for a collaboration with Moncler.

Miller, who is openly queer, has become one of the most flamboyant actors at his level of notoriety. Despite a growing embrace in Hollywood of LGBTQ stories, there are still very few out gay actors, and almost none are as playful with gender presentation as Miller is.

“A major male movie star showed up at the premiere of a major blockbuster dressed like this. This is a BIG deal,” tweeted People’s Nigel M. Smith. Miller even caught the attention of fashionista Laverne Cox, who also tweeted her support.

Based on a book by J.K. Rowling, “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” is the follow-up to the 2016 film, both directed by David Yates. It stars Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander, Jude Law as a young Albus Dumbledore, Johnny Depp as Gellert Grindelwald, and Miller as Credence Barebone.

Although the first film was an unexpected critical hit, reviews of the sequel have been largely negative. In her C+ review, IndieWire’s Kate Erbland said: “While the second film in the franchise nudges its narrative forward, it’s at the expense of a bloated, unfocused screenplay.”

Miller’s look caused quite a stir, much more than the film itself, as you can see from the reactions below.

this is what happens when you think the Paris premiere is a safe place to hug your friend Ezra in his garbage bag suit and you totally forget that he’s also an evil vampire human-eater on the side…#youliveyoulearn #paris #crimesofgrindelwald #fantasticbeasts #ezramiller#queenie pic.twitter.com/fG13C2Rhx4 — Alison Sudol (@AlisonSudol) November 9, 2018

A major male movie star showed up at the premiere of a major blockbuster dressed like this. This is a BIG deal. 🖤 you Ezra Miller pic.twitter.com/6iRynHpZzp — Nigel M. Smith (@nigelmfs) November 9, 2018

Werk #EzraMiller. I am here for all of this https://t.co/qzUUUbtroc — Laverne Cox (@Lavernecox) November 8, 2018

All due respect to Ezra Miller but Jeff Goldblum wore it better. pic.twitter.com/pqNH1QSxdz — Chris Cabin (@Crabin) November 9, 2018

