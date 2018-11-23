Back to IndieWire

The Best Movies of Each Year This Decade, According to 13 Film Critics

From "Mad Max: Fury Road" to "Moonlight," these are the films you can expect to see on "best of the decade" lists next year.

"Moonlight," "Grand Budapest," "Mad Max"

The end of 2018 means there is only one year left before a massive wave of lists naming the best movies of the decade hits the internet. This time next year, critics will be furiously debating which film of the last 10 years stands out as the decade’s greatest achievement. While we’re still several months away from the decade lists, critics did take to Twitter over the Thanksgiving holiday to reveal their best films of each year since 2010, which is more or less a preview of the decade’s best films.

The lists started pouring in after Twitter user @RyanDubbbya went viral for asking which films were the best of each year this decade and posting his own list, which included the likes of “Black Swan” in 2010, Xavier Dolan’s “Mommy” in 2014, and the indie “Thunder Road” in 2018. The tweet took off with critics, as reviewers from IndieWire, RogerEbert.com, The New Yorker, and more made their picks for the best films of the last nine years.

Read More: The Best Movies of the 21st Century, According to IndieWire’s Film Critics

IndieWire film critic David Ehrlich’s list included “Certified Copy” (2010), “This Is Not a Film” (2011), “Holy Motors” (2012), “Before Midnight” (2013), “The Grand Budapest Hotel” (2014), “Carol” (2015), “Moonlight” (2016),” and “Lady Bird” (2017). Ehrlich is keeping his 2018 pick a mystery for now, but many critics went on record calling “Roma” the best film of this year.

Check out a roundup of a critics’ lists below.

