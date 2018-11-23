The Best Movies of Each Year This Decade, According to 13 Film Critics

From "Mad Max: Fury Road" to "Moonlight," these are the films you can expect to see on "best of the decade" lists next year.

The end of 2018 means there is only one year left before a massive wave of lists naming the best movies of the decade hits the internet. This time next year, critics will be furiously debating which film of the last 10 years stands out as the decade’s greatest achievement. While we’re still several months away from the decade lists, critics did take to Twitter over the Thanksgiving holiday to reveal their best films of each year since 2010, which is more or less a preview of the decade’s best films.

The lists started pouring in after Twitter user @RyanDubbbya went viral for asking which films were the best of each year this decade and posting his own list, which included the likes of “Black Swan” in 2010, Xavier Dolan’s “Mommy” in 2014, and the indie “Thunder Road” in 2018. The tweet took off with critics, as reviewers from IndieWire, RogerEbert.com, The New Yorker, and more made their picks for the best films of the last nine years.

Read More: The Best Movies of the 21st Century, According to IndieWire’s Film Critics

IndieWire film critic David Ehrlich’s list included “Certified Copy” (2010), “This Is Not a Film” (2011), “Holy Motors” (2012), “Before Midnight” (2013), “The Grand Budapest Hotel” (2014), “Carol” (2015), “Moonlight” (2016),” and “Lady Bird” (2017). Ehrlich is keeping his 2018 pick a mystery for now, but many critics went on record calling “Roma” the best film of this year.

Check out a roundup of a critics’ lists below.

2010 – Certified Copy

2011 – This Is Not a Film

2012 – Holy Motors

2013 – Before Midnight

2014 – The Grand Budapest Hotel

2015 – Carol

2016 – Moonlight

2017 – Lady Bird

2018 – ??? (Robin Hood) https://t.co/SpBKFISve4 — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) November 23, 2018

2010 – TOY STORY 3

2011 – KUNG FU PANDA 2

2012 – CABIN IN THE WOODS

2013 – GRAVITY

2014 – NIGHTCRAWLER

2015 – MAD MAX: FURY ROAD

2016 – ZOOTOPIA

2017 – GET OUT

2018 – PADDINGTON 2 — Scott Mendelson (@ScottMendelson) November 22, 2018

2010 – Black Swan

2011 – Young Adult

2012 – Moonrise Kingdom

2013 – Her

2014 – Under the Skin

2015 – Mad Max: Fury Road

2016 – The Handmaiden

2017 – Blade Runner 2049

2018 – Suspiria https://t.co/WahVOe13Vy — britt hates (@MissBrittHayes) November 22, 2018

2010 – Exit Through the Gift Shop

2011 – Margaret

2012 – The Grey

2013 – Gravity

2014 – Birdman

2015 – Inside Out

2016 – La La Land

2017 – A Ghost Story https://t.co/vdZT3K7G29 — Kristopher Tapley (@kristapley) November 22, 2018

2010: TOY STORY 3

2011: WEEKEND

2012: HOW TO SURVIVE A PLAGUE

2013: FRANCES HA

2014: BOYHOOD

2015: MAD MAX: FURY ROAD

2016: MOONLIGHT

2017: CALL ME BY YOUR NAME

2018: PADDINGTON 2 https://t.co/qHleuN1GCw — Alonso Duralde 🌹 (@ADuralde) November 23, 2018

2010: Shutter Island

2011: The Future

2012: Holy Motors

2013: The Wolf of Wall Street

2014: The Grand Budapest Hotel

2015: Chi-Raq

2016: Little Sister

2017: Get Out

2018:…https://t.co/zElA3DB9AZ — Richard Brody (@tnyfrontrow) November 23, 2018

2010 – Another Year

2011 – A Separation

2012 – Zero Dark Thirty

2013 – Inside Llewyn Davis

2014 – Nightcrawler

2015 – Brooklyn

2016 – Manchester by the Sea

2017 – The Florida Project

2018 – Roma https://t.co/KZhgYLllWz — Tomris Laffly (@TomiLaffly) November 23, 2018

2010: Enter the Void

2011: The Tree of Life

2012: Sound of My Voice

2013: Inside Llewyn Davis

2014: Ida

2015: The Diary of a Teenage Girl

2016: Paterson

2017: Dawson City: Frozen Time

2018: First Reformed — Jordan Hoffman (@jhoffman) November 23, 2018

2010 The Illusionist

2011 Weekend

2012 Tabu

2013 Gravity

2014 The Look of Silence

2015 45 Years

2016 Things to Come

2017 Phantom Thread https://t.co/ilqnFYFlMx — Guy Lodge (@GuyLodge) November 22, 2018

2010: DOGTOOTH

2011: A SEPARATION

2012: AMOUR

2013: FRANCES HA

2014: BOYHOOD

2015: PHOENIX

2016: MANCHESTER BY THE SEA

2017: THE FLORIDA PROJECT

2018: unless I see something better in the next three weeks, BURNINGhttps://t.co/0mhniAy8OI — A.A. Dowd (@AADowd) November 22, 2018

By U.S. release date 2010: SECRET SUNSHINE

2011: THE TREE OF LIFE

2012: AMOUR

2013: BEFORE MIDNIGHT

2014: BOYHOOD

2015: THE ASSASSIN

2016: SILENCE

2017: CALL ME BY YOUR NAME https://t.co/tgRfFaPn8s — Justin Chang (@JustinCChang) November 22, 2018

2010 – Black Swan

2011 – Drive

2012 – Zero Dark Thirty

2013 – Fruitvale Station

2014 – Interstellar (DO NOT @ ME)

2015 – Mad Max: Fury Road

2016 – The Handmaiden

2017 – Lady Bird

2018 – Annihilation (so far) https://t.co/ts6W4X7mi5 — Miles Surrey (@HKSurrey) November 23, 2018

2010 – Certified Copy

2011 – The Tree of Life

2012 – Amour/The Master

2013 – Inside Llewyn Davis/Wolf of Wall Street

2014 – Inherent Vice

2015 – Carol

2016 – Certain Women/Paterson

2017 – Song to Song/Phantom Thread

2018 – 24 Frames/Let the Sunshine In — Jordan Raup (@jpraup) November 22, 2018

