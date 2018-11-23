The Best Movies of Each Year This Decade, According to 13 Film Critics

The end of 2018 means there is only one year left before a massive wave of lists naming the best movies of the decade hits the internet. This time next year, critics will be furiously debating which film of the last 10 years stands out as the decade’s greatest achievement. While we’re still several months away from the decade lists, critics did take to Twitter over the Thanksgiving holiday to reveal their best films of each year since 2010, which is more or less a preview of the decade’s best films.
The lists started pouring in after Twitter user @RyanDubbbya went viral for asking which films were the best of each year this decade and posting his own list, which included the likes of “Black Swan” in 2010, Xavier Dolan’s “Mommy” in 2014, and the indie “Thunder Road” in 2018. The tweet took off with critics, as reviewers from IndieWire, RogerEbert.com, The New Yorker, and more made their picks for the best films of the last nine years.
IndieWire film critic David Ehrlich’s list included “Certified Copy” (2010), “This Is Not a Film” (2011), “Holy Motors” (2012), “Before Midnight” (2013), “The Grand Budapest Hotel” (2014), “Carol” (2015), “Moonlight” (2016),” and “Lady Bird” (2017). Ehrlich is keeping his 2018 pick a mystery for now, but many critics went on record calling “Roma” the best film of this year.
Check out a roundup of a critics’ lists below.
2010 – Certified Copy
2011 – This Is Not a Film
2012 – Holy Motors
2013 – Before Midnight
2014 – The Grand Budapest Hotel
2015 – Carol
2016 – Moonlight
2017 – Lady Bird
2018 – ??? (Robin Hood) https://t.co/SpBKFISve4
— david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) November 23, 2018
2010 – TOY STORY 3
2011 – KUNG FU PANDA 2
2012 – CABIN IN THE WOODS
2013 – GRAVITY
2014 – NIGHTCRAWLER
2015 – MAD MAX: FURY ROAD
2016 – ZOOTOPIA
2017 – GET OUT
2018 – PADDINGTON 2
— Scott Mendelson (@ScottMendelson) November 22, 2018
2010 – Black Swan
2011 – Young Adult
2012 – Moonrise Kingdom
2013 – Her
2014 – Under the Skin
2015 – Mad Max: Fury Road
2016 – The Handmaiden
2017 – Blade Runner 2049
2018 – Suspiria https://t.co/WahVOe13Vy
— britt hates (@MissBrittHayes) November 22, 2018
2010 – Exit Through the Gift Shop
2011 – Margaret
2012 – The Grey
2013 – Gravity
2014 – Birdman
2015 – Inside Out
2016 – La La Land
2017 – A Ghost Story https://t.co/vdZT3K7G29
— Kristopher Tapley (@kristapley) November 22, 2018
2010: TOY STORY 3
2011: WEEKEND
2012: HOW TO SURVIVE A PLAGUE
2013: FRANCES HA
2014: BOYHOOD
2015: MAD MAX: FURY ROAD
2016: MOONLIGHT
2017: CALL ME BY YOUR NAME
2018: PADDINGTON 2 https://t.co/qHleuN1GCw
— Alonso Duralde 🌹 (@ADuralde) November 23, 2018
2010: Shutter Island
2011: The Future
2012: Holy Motors
2013: The Wolf of Wall Street
2014: The Grand Budapest Hotel
2015: Chi-Raq
2016: Little Sister
2017: Get Out
2018:…https://t.co/zElA3DB9AZ
— Richard Brody (@tnyfrontrow) November 23, 2018
2010 – Another Year
2011 – A Separation
2012 – Zero Dark Thirty
2013 – Inside Llewyn Davis
2014 – Nightcrawler
2015 – Brooklyn
2016 – Manchester by the Sea
2017 – The Florida Project
2018 – Roma https://t.co/KZhgYLllWz
— Tomris Laffly (@TomiLaffly) November 23, 2018
2010: Enter the Void
2011: The Tree of Life
2012: Sound of My Voice
2013: Inside Llewyn Davis
2014: Ida
2015: The Diary of a Teenage Girl
2016: Paterson
2017: Dawson City: Frozen Time
2018: First Reformed
— Jordan Hoffman (@jhoffman) November 23, 2018
2010 The Illusionist
2011 Weekend
2012 Tabu
2013 Gravity
2014 The Look of Silence
2015 45 Years
2016 Things to Come
2017 Phantom Thread https://t.co/ilqnFYFlMx
— Guy Lodge (@GuyLodge) November 22, 2018
2010: DOGTOOTH
2011: A SEPARATION
2012: AMOUR
2013: FRANCES HA
2014: BOYHOOD
2015: PHOENIX
2016: MANCHESTER BY THE SEA
2017: THE FLORIDA PROJECT
2018: unless I see something better in the next three weeks, BURNINGhttps://t.co/0mhniAy8OI
— A.A. Dowd (@AADowd) November 22, 2018
By U.S. release date
2010: SECRET SUNSHINE
2011: THE TREE OF LIFE
2012: AMOUR
2013: BEFORE MIDNIGHT
2014: BOYHOOD
2015: THE ASSASSIN
2016: SILENCE
2017: CALL ME BY YOUR NAME https://t.co/tgRfFaPn8s
— Justin Chang (@JustinCChang) November 22, 2018
2010 – Black Swan
2011 – Drive
2012 – Zero Dark Thirty
2013 – Fruitvale Station
2014 – Interstellar (DO NOT @ ME)
2015 – Mad Max: Fury Road
2016 – The Handmaiden
2017 – Lady Bird
2018 – Annihilation (so far) https://t.co/ts6W4X7mi5
— Miles Surrey (@HKSurrey) November 23, 2018
2010 – Certified Copy
2011 – The Tree of Life
2012 – Amour/The Master
2013 – Inside Llewyn Davis/Wolf of Wall Street
2014 – Inherent Vice
2015 – Carol
2016 – Certain Women/Paterson
2017 – Song to Song/Phantom Thread
2018 – 24 Frames/Let the Sunshine In
— Jordan Raup (@jpraup) November 22, 2018
