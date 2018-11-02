‘Five Feet Apart’ Trailer: Cole Sprouse and Haley Lu Richardson Get Their Own Tearjerker Romance

The movie is the feature directorial debut of "Jane the Virgin" actor Justin Baldoni.

A tearjerking romance is only as great as its two leads, and the subgenre has seen many pairings rise to the occasion over the years, be it Ali MacGraw and Ryan O’Neal in “Love Story” or Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort in “The Fault in Our Stars.” Next year, indie favorite Haley Lu Richardson and “Riverdale” star Cole Sprouse will try their hand at a romantic weepie with “Five Feet Apart,” and anyone familiar with the young performers know they shouldn’t have a problem tugging at the heartstrings.

“Five Feet Apart” stars Richardson and Sprouse as a pair of teenagers with cystic fibrosis who meet at a hospital and fall in love, despite the fact they aren’t allowed to be closer than five feet due to their illness. The romance is the feature directorial debut of Justin Baldoni, who is best known for playing Rafael Solano on The CW series “Jane the Virgin.” The supporting cast includes Moises Arias and Parminder Nagra.

“There are some roles that carry a real responsibility for accurate representation, this was one of them,” Sprouse recently told Teen Vogue about the project. “Some say the currency of poetry is the acceptance of other poets, and I desire no audience more greatly than those who resonate with the challenges shown by the characters of this film. It’s my hope that we did them justice. This was all for you guys.”

Sprouse currently stars as Jughead Jones on “Riverdale,” which is currently airing its third season on The CW. Richardson appeared in theaters earlier this year in the beloved indie “Support the Girls” and “Operation Finale,” and she’s made a name for herself with roles in “Columbus,” which earned her a Gotham Award nomination last year.

CBS films will release “Five Feet Apart” in theaters March 22, 2019. Watch the official trailer below.

Are you ready to fall in love with #FiveFeetApart? 💕See it in theaters everywhere on March 22. pic.twitter.com/O10WvhBO6i — Five Feet Apart (@FiveFeetApart) November 2, 2018

