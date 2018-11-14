‘Fleabag’ Creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge to Revive Her One Woman Show in New York

The "Killing Eve" creator will star in the play that inspired her dark comedy series for one month.

While many fans still have their fingers crossed for a second season of one of 2016’s biggest TV breakout hits, “Fleabag” will be making a return of sorts next year.

Writer/creator/performer Phoebe Waller-Bridge is bringing to New York the original stage version of the story that became an acclaimed TV series. Reprising her role in the one-woman show that first found audiences at the 2013 Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Waller-Bridge will give performances at the SoHo Playhouse from late February to early April 2019.

As with the original production, Waller-Bridge will play Fleabag, a woman navigating romance, regret, and general misadventures in London. Vicky Jones, who helped develop the stage project, will also return to direct the upcoming New York run.

Read More: ‘Killing Eve’ Review: Sandra Oh Slays in Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Killer Cat-and-Mouse Thriller

The official show description offers this overview of the play: “Fleabag may seem oversexed, emotionally unfiltered and self-obsessed, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg. With family and friendships under strain and a guinea pig café struggling to keep afloat, Fleabag suddenly finds herself with nothing to lose.”

Three years after that first live “Fleabag” performance, a six-part TV adaptation debuted on the BBC before heading to Amazon months later. The series was nominated for a trio of BAFTA TV Awards, with Waller-Bridge winning for Best Female Performance in a Comedy Programme.

From there, Waller-Bridge went on to create the BBC America series “Killing Eve,” writing half of the episodes, including the pilot. The series was renewed for a second season before an episode even aired. On the acting side, Waller-Bridge most recently appeared in A.A. Milne biopic “Goodbye Christopher Robin” and nabbed a supporting role as Millenium Falcon co-pilot droid L3-37 in the “Star Wars” anthology film “Solo.”

“Fleabag” Season 1 is currently available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. A second season was previously announced for a 2019 release.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.