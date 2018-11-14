‘Game of Thrones’ Director Says Every Season 8 Episode Runs Longer Than 60 Minutes

David Nutter has won an Emmy for directing the HBO fantasy series, and now he returns to helm three of the final episodes of the series.

Rumors have been circulating for months that each installment in the final season of “Game of Thrones” will run feature-length or close to feature-length, which has led most fans to assume episodes with running times around the 80 minute mark. While HBO won’t confirm anything about the finale season other than an April 2019 premiere date, “Thrones” director David Nutter revealed during a Reddit AMA that all six episodes in Season 8 will run longer than an hour.

“Season 8 episodes will all I think be longer than 60 minutes,” Nutter said. “They’ll be dancing around the bigger numbers, I know that for sure.”

Nutter is famous for directing the third season episode “The Rains of Castamere,” which featured the infamous Red Wedding that remains to this day one of the most shocking moments in television history. The director was also behind the camera for the fifth season finale, “Mother’s Mercy,” which won him an Emmy award. Nutter is directing three episodes of the show’s final season, including the premiere. The other final season directors are “Battle of the Bastards” helmer Miguel Sapochnik and showrunners David Benioff and D. B. Weiss, who directed the series finale.

When asked by one Reddit user how the final seasons compares to the Red Wedding, Nutter teased that every “Game of Thrones” fan is going to want to prepare themselves as the show will be operating on that same level of drama and shock. “As far as season 8 compared to the Red Wedding I just have to tell you – hang onto your seat cause it’s going to be special,” Nutter said. The director explained he hopes the final episodes draw a similar response.

“That was one of the ultimate moments of the series as far as some major characters are concerned and I just wanted to make it good and live up to the books,” Nutter said of The Red Wedding. “One of the most interesting things to me that surprised me the most was the responses of the audience — the YouTube videos showing people reacting to what they were watching I felt great about cause I felt like I had succeeded in doing so.”

As for the series finale, Nutter said, “I’m completely satisfied with how season 8 ends. I think that David and Dan did a tremendous job, and they took into consideration what the fans want, as well as what is right as far as storytelling is concerned. I guarantee there’s going to be lots of surprises and shocking moments, but it’s really very compelling stuff.”

“Game of Thrones” returns for its final season in April.

