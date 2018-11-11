George Romero’s Unseen ‘The Amusement Park’ Hailed as a ‘Savage Masterwork,’ Could Be Available Soon

A collaborator of Guillermo del Toro's watched the lost 1973 film yesterday.

“The Amusement Park” doesn’t have an IMDb page, but that doesn’t mean George Romero’s 1973 film doesn’t exist. Daniel Kraus, an author who’s collaborated with Guillermo del Toro, managed to get his hands on a copy of the film yesterday and was mightily impressed — he went so far as to deem it a “revelation” and “Romero’s most overtly horrifying film” other than “Night of the Living Dead,” calling it “hugely upsetting in form & function.”

“The scholar Tony Williams, who saw the film 30 years ago, wrote “The film is far too powerful for American society…It must remain under lock & key never seeing the light of day,” Kraus said in a follow-up tweet. “It was never shown publicly. The people who funded it wouldn’t allow it. And no wonder. It’s hellish. In Romero’s long career of criticizing American institutions, never was he so merciless.”

Kraus laments the fact that no one can actually see “The Amusement Park,” but says he’s “dedicating myself to changing that.” “Can you help? Yes, probably. Give me some time to figure out what’s what. This is truly one of those magical (cursed?) objects that I cannot believe has fallen through the cinematic cracks. We’ll drag it back.”

In the meantime, the George A. Romero Foundation’s website is accepting donations to help restore “The Amusement Park.”

OK, this movie is a REVELATION. pic.twitter.com/PaZA2HNDAW — Daniel Kraus (@DanielDKraus) November 11, 2018 The scholar Tony Williams, who saw the film 30 years ago, wrote “The film is far too powerful for American society…It must remain under lock & key never seeing the light of day.” — Daniel Kraus (@DanielDKraus) November 11, 2018 Where can you see this savage masterwork? You can’t. But I’m dedicating myself to changing that. pic.twitter.com/nayHmSzeNq — Daniel Kraus (@DanielDKraus) November 11, 2018 I mean, THE AMUSEMENT PARK doesn’t even show up on Romero’s @IMDb page! This thing is long-long-long-lost. What does that tell me? It’s dangerous & uncomfortable. — Daniel Kraus (@DanielDKraus) November 11, 2018

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.