Gina Rodriguez Says Black Women Get Paid More Than Latina Women

She's facing backlash for her comments.

Gina Rodriguez is facing backlash after saying that black and Asian women make more than Latina women. Her comment came during a Net-a-Porter roundtable with fellow TV stars Ellen Pompeo, Gabrielle Union, and Emma Thompson; during the same event, Pompeo advocated for more racial diversity in the industry.

“I get so petrified in this space talking about equal pay especially when you look at the intersectional aspect of it, right? Where white women get paid more than black women, black women get paid more than Asian women, Asian women get paid more than Latina women, and it’s like a very scary space to step into,” the “Jane the Virgin” star said.

“Because I always feel like I fail when I speak about it because I can’t help but feel already so gracious to do what I do and I feel like, culturally, I feel like I was raised to just feel so appreciative of getting here.”

This prompted a response from TV critic Rebecca Theodore-Vachon, who tweeted, “regarding Gina Rodriguez saying Black actresses are paid more than Latinx actresses – Sofia Vergera is the highest paid according to Forbes ($42 .5mil). Kerry Washington is the only Black actress on this list at #8.”

Though Rodriguez appears to have been speaking about pay disparities among women in general, her comments have been interpreted as relating specifically to actresses. White women make 77 cents for every dollar that white men make, according to the National Partnership for Women & Families, while Asian women make 85 cents, black women make 61 cents, Native American women make 58 cents, and Latinas make 53 cents.

…All I’m saying is a quick Google could have cleared this up instead of giving inaccurate information. This is very disappointing. — Rebecca Theodore-Vachon (@FilmFatale_NYC) November 23, 2018

