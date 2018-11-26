Gotham Awards 2018 Live Stream: Watch the Indie Film Awards Online

Yorgos Lanthimos' "The Favourite" and Paul Schrader's "First Reformed" lead the pack with three nomination each, including Best Feature.

The 2018-19 awards season officially kicks off tonight with the Gotham Awards. The awards ceremony, presented by the Independent Filmmaker Project (IFP), is the first major event of the season. While the Gotham Awards largely spotlight indies that don’t have a shot in the Oscar race (“Madeline’s Madeline,” for example) and aren’t decided by Oscar voters, films like “The Favourite,” “If Beale Street Could Talk,” and “First Reformed” are surely hoping to drive to the top of the awards conversation by taking home some of the night’s big prizes.

The nominees for the 2018 Gotham Awards are led by Yorgos Lanthimos’ “The Favourite” and Paul Schrader’s “First Reformed,” which both picked up three nominations apiece. The films will compete for best feature opposite “Madeline’s Madeline,” “The Rider,” and “If Beale Street Could Talk.” Films that picked up two nominations include indie hits “Sorry to Bother You,” “Eighth Grade,” and “Hereditary.” This year’s Special Jury Award For Ensemble Performance is going to “The Favourite” trio Olivia Colman, Rachel Wiesz, and Emma Stone.

Last year’s Gotham Awards were dominated by “Get Out” and “Call Me By Your Name,” both of which ended up being major contenders throughout awards season and won Oscars earlier this year. Luca Guadagnino’s acclaimed romance took him the Best Feature prize, while Jordan Peele won prizes for Best Screenplay and Breakthrough Director. Other films that took home honors included “Strong Island” for Best Documentary and “Lady Bird” for Best Actress.

Gotham winners are decided by individual juries of filmmakers, writers, producers, and other crew members directly involved in making films. The Audience Award is selected by IFP members through online voting.

The 2018 Gotham Awards live stream will begin at 8pm ET on IFP’s official Facebook page. IndieWire will embed the live stream video below once the feed becomes available.

