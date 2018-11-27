Gotham Awards 2018: Complete Winners List (Updated Live)

"The Favourite" faces off against "First Reformed," "If Beale Street Could Talk," and more for Best Feature.

The 2018 Gotham Awards are set to honor the year in indie film, and what a powerhouse year it has been. While the Gothams will spotlight major Oscar fare like Yorgos Lanthimos’ “The Favourite” and Barry Jenkins’ “If Beale Street Could Talk,” the ceremony will most likely be one of few nights this awards season where such great indies like “Support the Girls,” “Private Life,” “Madeline’s Madeline,” and “Hereditary” get the respect they deserve.

This year’s Gotham nominees are led by “The Favourite” and “First Reformed,” both of which are competing for Best Feature against “Madeline’s Madeline,” “Beale Street,” and “The Rider.” The acting categories include nominees such as Kathryn Hahn (“Private Life”), Toni Collette (“Hereditary”), Lakeith Stanfield (“Sorry to Bother You), and Adam Driver (“BlacKkKlansman”).

Check out the Gotham Awards winners below. IndieWire will bold the winner of each category as they are announced.

Best Feature

“First Reformed”

“The Favourite”

“Madeline’s Madeline”

“If Beale Street Could Talk”

“The Rider”

IFP Gotham Audience Award: “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?”

Best Documentary

“Bisbee ‘17”

“Hale County This Morning, This Evening”

“Minding the Gap”

“Shirkers”

“Won’t You Be My Neighbor?”

Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award

Bo Burnham, “Eighth Grade”

Ari Aster, “Hereditary”

Boots Riley, “Sorry to Bother You”

Crystal Moselle, “Skate Kitchen”

Jennifer Fox, “The Tale”

Best Screenplay

Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara, “The Favorite”

Cory Finley, “Thoroughbreds”

Paul Schrader, “First Reformed”

Tamara Jenkins, “Private Life”

Andrew Bujalski, “Support the Girls”

Best Actor

Adam Driver, “BlacKkKlansman”

Ben Foster, “Leave No Trace”

Richard E. Grant, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Ethan Hawke, “First Reformed”

Lakeith Stanfield, “Sorry to Bother You”

Best Actress

Glenn Close, “The Wife”

Toni Collette, “Hereditary”

Kathryn Hahn, “Private Life”

Regina Hall, “Support the Girls”

Michelle Pfeiffer, “Where is Kyra?”

Special Jury Award For Ensemble Performance

“The Favourite”: Olivia Colman, Emma Stone, and Rachel Weisz

Breakthrough Actor

Thomasin Harcourt, “Leave No Trace”

Helena Howard, “Madeline’s Madeline”

Kiki Layne, “If Beale Street Could Talk”

Elsie Fisher, “Eighth Grade”

Yalitza Aparicio, “Roma”

Breakthrough Series – Long Form

“Alias Grace”

“Big Mouth”

“The End of the F***ing World”

“Killing Eve”

“Pose”

“Sharp Objects”

Breakthrough Series – Short Form

“195 Lewis”

“Cleaner Daze”

“Distance”

“The F Word”

“She’s the Ticket”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.