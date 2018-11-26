‘Guava Island’ First Footage: Donald Glover and Rihanna Are a Smoldering Duo

The Hiro Murai-directed film co-stars "Black Panther" breakout Letitia Wright.

“Guava Island,” the mysterious and highly secretive project from Donald Glover and Rihanna, was the talk of the Glover-backed PHAROS festival in New Zealand over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. A nearly two-minute preview of the film was screened at the festival, footage from which has found its way online (via Variety) and is picking up traction with fans of the two music superstars. While some have predicted “Guava Island” is a music video, the preview describes the project as “A Childish Gambino Film.”

The first footage from “Guava Island” that screened at PHAROS festival confirms new details about the project, including a storyline that involves Glover and Rihanna’s characters in a relationship and Glover’s character getting kidnapped. The film is set in Cuba and shot on location. Glover’s longtime collaborator Hiro Murai, who has shot numerous Gambino music videos and episodes of “Atlanta,” directed the project. The film’s supporting cast includes Nonso Anozie and “Black Mirror” and “Black Panther” breakout Letitia Wright.

Sources told IndieWire earlier this year that Murai and “Atlanta” cinematographer Christian Sprenger had been in Cuba for a good portion of the summer scouting locations for the project, which began shooting in secret. It remains unclear whether or not “Guava Island” will feature new music from Childish Gambino or Rihanna, who is rumored to have new material set ready for release. Glover announced this year his “This Is America World Tour” would be his last as Childish Gambino, so it’s possible “Guava Island” is a sendoff of sorts to the musician’s rapper alter ego.

Glover and Murai went viral earlier this year with their “This Is America” music video. Watch the first footage from “Guava Island” in the embed video below.

SaveSave

SaveSave

SaveSave

SaveSave

SaveSave

SaveSave

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.