‘Happy Death Day 2U’ Trailer: The ‘Groundhog Day’-Inspired Horror Comedy Returns

Jessica Rothe relives the worst day of her life all over again in the sequel to last year's ridiculous horror hit from Blumhouse.

Lest you forget history is doomed to repeat itself, Blumhouse Productions is releasing a sequel to its late-2017 entry into the comedy horror canon, “Happy Death Day.” In the case of “Happy Death Day 2U,” however, history repeating itself is a very good — and chillingly entertaining — thing. The newly released trailer from Universal Pictures recaps the first film while putting protagonist Tree Gelbman (Jessica Rothe) through the ringer of terrifying twists and comic turns once again.

In the original “Happy Death Day,” Rothe plays a college student who is murdered on the night of her birthday, only to wake up and start the same day over again every time she dies. Her never-ending cycle of death ceases only when she finds out the identity of the killer.

In the sequel, Tree discovers her nightmare occurring again, except this time everyone she knows is dying as well. In order to save her friends, she takes matters into her own hands, killing herself in a string of high-dives before the clown-masked killer can get to her.

Making $122 million at the box office, “Happy Death Day” was a surprise hit for Blumhouse in 2017, which had already struck gold with “Get Out” earlier in the year. The movie delighted critics as well, who praised its campy slasher film elements and high comedic turns. IndieWire’s own Kate Erbland called the movie: “as much the kind of dizzy fun as slasher horror can possibly be.”

Jason Blum once again produces and Christopher Landon returns to write and direct this next chapter, while “Happy Death Day” executive producers Angela Mancuso and John Baldecchi are newly joined by EP Samson Mucke (Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse).

Check out the trailer for “Happy Death Day 2U” below. (Be warned: The trailer contains spoilers for “Happy Death Day.”)

