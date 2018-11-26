‘I Am the Night’ Trailer: Chris Pine Has All the Clues (and He’s Getting Scared)

The six-part mystery series, set on the outer edges of the Black Dahlia murder investigation, premieres January on TNT.

Tell the average TV viewer that there’s a new show coming up where Chris Pine shouts the phrase “Can ya dig it??!?” and their first thought would probably not be “Black Dahlia murder connection complete with an animal-mask cult party.”

But those two things are pretty explicitly connected in “I Am the Night,” the upcoming six-part TNT series from director Patty Jenkins and writer Sam Sheridan. Pine plays Jay Singletary, a would-be reporter looking into the mystery of Fauna Hodel (India Eisley), an LA transplant who stumbles onto a dark secret in a strange new city.

While the first trailer centered on Pine’s detective character (in various states of undress), this new look is firmly centered on the Fauna’s experiences. As she finds herself far deeper in over her head than anyone involved in this saga realizes, Singletary is hot on the trail. “I Am the Night” also co-stars Leland Orser and Connie Nielsen, while “Devil in a Blue Dress” director Carl Franklin also serves as an executive producer on the series.

The debut episode of the series premiered at the AFI Film Festival in Los Angeles earlier this month. As IndieWire’s Ben Travers wrote in his review, “[TNT’s] second attempt at a dark and gritty limited series is far more enticing through the pilot. Jenkins adds visual richness that separates her story from others like it. Sheridan’s script teases enough mystery to get your mind racing, and Pine’s bubbly performance keeps the miniseries’ premiere from being overwhelmed by the night.”

Watch the new trailer (complete with an intro from Jenkins and Pine on the set of “Wonder Woman 1984”) below:

“I Am the Night” premieres Monday, January 28 on TNT.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.