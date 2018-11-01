IndieWire Honors 2018: Where To Follow Our Celebration Of Creative Independence

IndieWire is honoring Ryan Coogler, Natalie Portman, Constance Wu, and more at a star-studded event in Los Angeles tonight.

On November 1, the 2018 IndieWire Honors ceremony will celebrate eight filmmakers and actors for their achievement in creative independence. We’ve been showcasing their work with new interviews and tributes from their peers all week.

IndieWire Honors 2018 is taking place tonight in Los Angeles, and IndieWire will be bringing viewers onto the red carpet and behind the scenes of the awards ceremony with exclusive videos and photos. Readers can check out the immersive content by following IndieWire on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. Red carpet arrivals begin at 7pm PT, with the ceremony starting at approximately 8pm PT.

This year’s IndieWire Honors recipients include “Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler (Visionary Award), “Maniac” director Cary Joji Fukunaga (Auteur Award), “Barry” Emmy winner Bill Hader (Performance Award), “Vox Lux” star Natalie Portman (Performance Award), “The Hate U Give” actress Amandla Stenberg (Breakthrough Performance Award), “Tully” star Charlize Theron (Maverick Award), “Crazy Rich Asians” trailblazer Constance Wu (Performance Award), and “Roma” director Alfonso Cuarón (Vanguard Award).

Prior to the ceremony, IndieWire editors spoke exclusively to each honoree, while each recipient was given a personal tribute by a trusted collaborator, such as “Vox Lux” director Brady Corbet writing about Natalie Portman and “Tully” screenwriter Diablo Cody praising Charlize Theron. Readers can access all of the exclusive interviews and tributes at the official IndieWire Honors homepage.

IndieWire Honors 2018 is being hosted by stand-up comedian Atsuko Okatsuka, who co-founded the all-Asian comedy tour Dis/orient/ed Comedy and has an acting role in the upcoming season of Mark and Jay Duplass’ HBO anthology series “Room 104.” Okatsuka also served as a consultant on the Adult Swim show “Soft Focus With Jena Friedman.”

Exclusive editorial content, video interviews, and more from IndieWire Honors 2018 will continue to be featured on IndieWire.com throughout the month of November. Live social media coverage on Instagram and Twitter will begin approximately around 6:30pm PT.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.