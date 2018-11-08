‘Inside Jokes’ Trailer: Amazon Show Follows a Group of Standup Comics on the Verge of Stardom

Director Neil Berkeley ('Beauty is Embarrassing,' 'Harmontown') charts seven hopefuls' journey to the legendary Just for Laughs festival in Montreal.

Like any other job in entertainment, there’s no “right” way to crack the upper tier of standup. But for comics on the rise, a slot in New Faces at the Just for Laughs Festival in Montreal certainly helps.

“Inside Jokes,” the upcoming six-episode docuseries from director Neil Berkeley debuting this month on Amazon, takes a look at not just the end result of some of the most coveted slots at the annual comedy gathering, but the long and unpredictable road it takes for so many people to get there.

“The exciting thing about this show is that some of these people are going to be household names. In fact, it’s already happening. But in this show we get to meet them before they’ve had huge success,” Berkeley told IndieWire. “They’re still struggling, trying to make it and doing stand up all night, every night. Imagine seeing a doc series about Kevin Hart right before he became the biggest name in comedy…this show is about that.”

The exclusive trailer below is an overview of the story of seven comics who make up this project — Rosebud Baker, Robert Dean, Kellen Erskine, Simon Gibson, MK Paulsen, Alzo Slade and Daphnique Springs — and the household names who once took the stage they’re aiming for. In addition to following these individual artists on their respective journeys, “Inside Jokes” also gives these comics a chance to talk with each other about how they’re each facing a mammoth challenge.

“I always tell people that this show is about really interesting humans that happen to be comedians. They’re very funny, but as a storyteller it’s always more interesting to tell personal, intimate stories about people we can all empathize with and this show has that,” Berkeley said. “These are people that are going through real life stuff…careers, family, sexuality and all of the stuff that people can relate to…only these comics take it to the stage to work it out.”

Berkeley also serves as the showrunner on “Inside Jokes” and serves as an executive producer alongside Jimmy Fox, Bruce Hills, Star Price, and Anton Leo.

Watch the full trailer below:

“Inside Jokes” premieres November 30 on Amazon Prime Video.

