Jeffrey Dean Morgan Calls Out Armie Hammer For Criticizing Stan Lee Fan Tributes

"The Walking Dead" actor said Hammer sounded "like a real asshat" by throwing shade at tributes to the late Stan Lee.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan joined the growing backlash against Armie Hammer after the “Call Me By Your Name” star took to social media to criticize how comic book and film fans were mourning the late Stan Lee. In a since-deleted tweet posted on November 12, the day of Stan Lee’s passing, Hammer took issue with fans posting pictures of themselves to honor the comic book legend.

“So touched by all of the celebrities posting pictures of themselves with Stan Lee.” Hammer said on social media (via People). “No better way to commemorate an absolute legend than putting up a picture of yourself.”

Hammer elaborated on his opinion when he replied to a fan, “If Stan impacted your life (ie. All of our lives) with his work, post his work that touched you the most. Posting a selfie makes his death about you and how cool you felt taking a picture with him.”

Morgan called out Hammer for being something of a hypocrite for sharing these thoughts on the day of Lee’s passing. “Looks like you found a way to use others ways of mourning and their memories to draw some attention to yourself,” the actor said. “You sound like a real asshat.”

Hammer later pointed to Mark Ruffalo’s tribute post as being an example of an appropriate one. Ruffalo, who stars as Bruce Banner/The Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, posted a tribute to Stan Lee on his own social media pages with a photo of the comic book legend posing next to a Hulk statue.

“Actually, yes,” Hammer said when asked by a fan if Ruffalo’s post was the right thing to do. “This was an example that stood out and made me think his post was actually about Stan.”

Hammer next stars opposite Felicity Jones in the Ruth Bader Ginsburg biopic “On the Basis of Sex,” in theaters this Christmas. Morgan, meanwhile, is a regular cast member on AMC’s “The Walking Dead.”

If Stan impacted your life (ie. All of our lives) with his work, post his work that touched you the most. Posting a selfie makes his death about you and how cool you felt taking a picture with him. — Armie Hammer (@armiehammer) November 12, 2018

Actually, yes. This was an example that stood out and made me think his post was actually about Stan. — Armie Hammer (@armiehammer) November 12, 2018

