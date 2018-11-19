Jim Carrey Doesn’t Care If His Political Paintings Cost Him Fans: ‘Lose Them’

The actor "got in trouble" with his management when he first started.

If you follow Jim Carrey on Twitter — or if you’ve read anything at all about him in the last few years — then you’re well aware of his political leanings. A harsh critic of Donald Trump, the actor has produced a number of paintings that portray the president in particular and his administration in general in a decidedly unfavorable light.

Not everyone was on board with him doing so: “It was interesting, because when I first starting playing on Twitter like everyone else, I got in trouble because I was honest,” Carrey said during Vulture Festival today. “A terrible thing to be on Twitter!”

“It was a little scary, and I became an activist when it comes to this political stuff. There was a lot of pressure on me from my management going like, ‘Don’t mess this up, you got it going good and people love you, when you talk about politics and other issues, you’re going to lose half of your audience.’ And I said, ‘Lose them.’”

“You just have to go your own way and say your peace and truth, and that’s what I’m doing,” Carrey said. Still, he tries to be careful about it: “The first thing I did was give my Twitter to one of my assistants. I didn’t want to make that rash tweet choice at 3 a.m. like the President.”

Meanwhile, don’t expect him to stop painting soon, as he appears to enjoy it quite a bit: “It has turned into a very beautiful thing, and I feel very gratified.”

