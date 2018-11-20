Joey King Calls Out Airline Passenger for Ignorant Reaction to Her Shaved Head

"The Kissing Booth" star says a man sitting next to her thought she had cancer and was afraid to sit next to her.

Actress Joey King is currently sporting a shaved head to play Gypsy Rose Blanchard in the upcoming series “The Act,” but her look proved uncomfortable for a passenger sitting next to her on a recent flight. The actress took to social media this week to reveal a man seated next to her on an airplane took a photo of her without telling her because he thought she was diagnosed with cancer.

“[He] texted his wife that he’s sitting next to a girl who has cancer (just cuz I’m bald) & that hes scared to ‘catch it,'” King wrote to her over 400,000 Twitter followers, “I read his text over his shoulder it said, ‘Some bald chick next to me with fucking cancer coughed and I don’t wanna catch it’…..um ya jokin?”

King’s fans quickly rallied behind the actress on social media and criticized the male passenger for his ignorant comment. As medical professionals and the American Cancer Society has confirmed, “there is no evidence that close contact or things like sex, kissing, touching, sharing meals, or breathing the same air can spread cancer from one person to another.”

“The Act” is an upcoming anthology-series set to air on Hulu. The first season will be based on the 2016 Buzzfeed article “Dee Dee Wanted Her Daughter To Be Sick, Gypsy Wanted Her Mom To Be Murdered.” The story was the basis for the HBO true crime documentary series “Mommy Dead and Dearest.” King is playing Gypsy Blanchard, whose attempt to escape her toxic relationship with her mother (Patricia Arquette) leads to murder.

King most recently starred in the Netflix romantic-comedy “The Kissing Booth,” which pulled in massive streaming numbers this summer.

Y’all I’m on a plane & this man next to me literally turned to me with his phone in my face & took a photo of me as if I wouldn’t notice & texted his wife that he’s sitting next to a girl who has cancer (just cuz I’m bald) & that hes scared to “catch it”…Y R PPL STUPID SUMTIMES — Joey King (@JoeyKing) November 18, 2018

I read his text over his shoulder it said “some bald chick next to me with Fckn cancer coughed and I don’t wanna catch it”…..um ya jokin? pic.twitter.com/y8omPjHNVI — Joey King (@JoeyKing) November 18, 2018

