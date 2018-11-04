‘Saturday Night Live’: Jonah Hill Sketch Proves Democrats Are So Nervous About the Midterm Elections They’re Going Insane

While "SNL" poked fun at the upcoming election, the show also made it clear everyone needs to get out and vote on November 6.

Jonah Hill hosted the final “Saturday Night Live” before the upcoming midterm elections, and he joined forces with the NBC sketch comedy show’s cast to rip the bandaid off Democrats’ fear of losing the vote and failing to swing the Congress back in the favor of blue states. “SNL” aired a mock political ad featuring Democrats so nervous about the election they’re practically losing their damn minds.

Whether it’s a worried mother (Heidi Gardner) lashing out at her children, a local florist (Kate McKinnon) chugging vases full of alcohol, or a medical doctor (Hill) huffing laughing gas, the “SNL” political ad perfectly captures the current state of anxiety Democrats are facing. The sketch’s absurdity was funny, but it was all coming from a place of urgency as the ad made it clear people need to get out and vote.

“Saturday Night Live” was the latest program to encourage people to go and vote for Democrats at the polls on November 6. Richard Linklater made headlines throughout October for directing a series of Texas political ads slamming Ted Cruz and encouraging people in the state to vote for Democrat Beto O’Rourke. Texas is viewed as one of the most critical states to flip from red to blue in the election. Linklater was followed by similarly Democrat-driven political ads directed by the likes of Darren Aronofsky and Jodie Foster.

Numerous celebrities’ social media pages have also become devoted to encouraging people to vote in the lead up to the election. Laura Dern has turned her Instagram story into a list of Democrats to vote for in each state, while Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt took a break from filming Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” to release a video explaining why this election is one of the most important to take part in.

Watch “Saturday Night Live” take on the election in the video below.

