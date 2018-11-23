Kevin Feige Shares the MCU Joke Stan Lee Cracked During Their Final Meeting

In a touching tribute, the MCU mega-producer remembers his last meeting with the comic book icon.

Over one week after the passing of Marvel comic book icon Stan Lee, producer Kevin Feige has penned a touching tribute to the late writer for Entertainment Weekly. Feige has become one of the most powerful producers in Hollywood as the head of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Each entry in the MCU featured a memorable Stan Lee cameo, which is exactly what was on Lee’s mind when he met with Feige for what would end up being the last time.

“I went to his house to see him, and he reminisced about the cameos,” Feige writes of his last meeting with Lee. We were talking about what was coming up, always looking to the future. Did he know that his time was running out? I don’t know. In hindsight, he was slightly more wistful than I’d seen him before. He talked about the past more than I had ever heard him talk about the past. So maybe on some level, he knew.”

Feige remembered Lee being up for any cameo the writers on each MCU title were willing to give him. The producer said his final meeting with Lee started with a humorous joke. Feige wrote, “When I sat down by his chair in our last meeting, the very first thing he said was: ‘I know you want me to star in the next movie, but I have to just stick to the cameos. You’ll have to leave the starring roles to the other actors. I’m sorry.”

“He would show up to the movie sets game for anything,” Feige continued. “But one thing he would always do is try to add more lines. He always would joke — but not really joke — about wanting more lines, although he understood why we couldn’t. God forbid he would start to overshadow the hero. That was something a character like Stan Lee could easily do.”

Lee is expected to show up in several upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe films, having already shot his cameo appearances. The films include next year’s “Captain Marvel” and the untitled “Avengers” sequel.

