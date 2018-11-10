Kyle MacLachlan Is Rocking a Mustache for a Mystery Project With Luca Guadagnino

He says he's working on a short film with the "Suspiria" director.

Kyle MacLachlan may have been robbed of an Emmy nomination for his work on “Twin Peaks: The Return,” but he’ll always be a winner in our hearts. Luca Guadagnino apparently agrees, as MacLachlan tweeted today that he’s working on a project with the “Suspiria” director that apparently calls on him to sport some eye-catching facial hair: “Which side of the mustache do you prefer, left or right?” the actor asked. “Finding my look for a short film with #LucaGuadagnino shooting in Rome!”

Guadagnino has been highly prolific since directing “A Bigger Splash,” following up the 2015 drama with “Call Me by Your Name” and “Suspiria” within just three years. He has several other projects in the work, ranging from a documentary about Italian shoemaker Salvatore Ferragamo to a “Call Me by Your Name” sequel. “I am scribbling ideas,” he said of the latter during an interview at the Venice Film Festival.

“The truth of the matter is that I love the characters of ‘Call Me by Your Name,’ even of ‘Suspiria,’ and the opportunity to bring them back for more adventures is something that is infectious to me. It’s not that I am a sort of unsatisfied person who needs to continue stories that have been made and accomplished in themselves.”

A short film with MacLachlan isn’t among the many films Guadagnino has been attached to over the past year or so, making the prospect especially intriguing. IndieWire has reached out to the actor’s reps for comment.

Which side of the mustache do you prefer, left or right? Finding my look for a short film with #LucaGuadagnino shooting in Rome! 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/rXMNKg9AK0 — Kyle MacLachlan (@Kyle_MacLachlan) November 10, 2018

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.