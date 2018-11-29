‘Luther’ Season 5 Trailer: Idris Elba Returns With One Wicked Surprise

The latest four-episode season, featuring Idris Elba and another familiar face, is expected to premiere next year.

After three years, TV finally has one of its best detectives back on the case. And it looks like he’s got some unexpected company.

BBC One has released the trailer and release date for upcoming episodes of “Luther.” This latest season looks to roust John Luther out of isolation one more time, this go-around complete with what appears to be the return of Ruth Wilson in the role of Luther’s deadly sometimes-helper Alice. In addition to Elba and Wilson, fellow series vets Dermot Crowley and Michael Smiley are also returning for this round of episodes.

Series creator Neil Cross, who’s written all previous 16 episodes of “Luther,” was also behind “Hard Sun,” which premiered on Hulu earlier this year. Regardless of how this impending season wraps up, Cross said in an interview earlier this year that a feature film ending to the “Luther” story still has a shot.

At the very least, this trailer delivers on everything “Luther” fans have come to expect: moody, smoky-voiced pop songs (this time, a brooding cover of Britney Spears’ “Toxic”) and putting its title character through every kind of danger imaginable. This season, he’s about to get punched more than a few times.

Watch the full trailer (including further proof that forests are dangerous places that never fare well for Neil Cross characters) below. “Luther” Season 5 is expected to premiere next year on BBC One. The series’ first four seasons are currently available to stream on Netflix.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.