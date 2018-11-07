Mark Hamill Celebrates Democrats’ Election Victory, Uses ‘Game of Thrones’ to Warn Trump: ‘Subpoenas Are Coming’

The "Star Wars" legend reacted to the midterm election results on social media.

Following the November 6 midterm elections, Mark Hamill has flipped the script on Donald Trump. After Trump ripped off “Game of Thrones” marketing on November 2 to promote his Iran sanctions, he was widely criticized by HBO and numerous “Game of Thrones” cast members. Naturally, Hamill decided to channel “Thrones” to celebrate the democratic victory in the House of Representatives.

Hamill posted his own mock “Game of Thrones” posters to social media on November 7. One poster was the same image Trump originally used but with a brand new caption: “Subpoenas Are Coming.” The second poster featured special investigator Robert Mueller as Ned Stark with text that read, “Mueller Is Coming.” Hamill released a third image inspired by the Miller Brewing Company, replacing the famous “It’s Miller Time” logo with “It’s Mueller Time.”

HBO was unhappy with the Trump tweet, issuing a statement that read: “We were not aware of this messaging and would prefer our trademark not be misappropriated for political purposes.” Hamill has long been an outspoken critic of Trump. The actor spent much of Election Day posting on social media and encouraging his followers to go out and vote.

“The character of the country is on the ballot,” Hamill wrote November 6 on Twitter. “Who we are…What kind of politics we expect…How we treat other people…How we conduct ourselves in public life…are ALL on the ballot. TODAY is our chance to prove to the world: WE ARE BETTER THAN THIS.”

Hamill most recently reprised his role of Luke Skywalker in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” and he’s confirmed to be playing the character one last time in J.J. Abrams’ “Star Wars: Episode IX,” set for release from Disney on December 20, 2019. Hamill’s mock “Game of Thrones” posters are embedded below.

