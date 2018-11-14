Matthew Libatique, ‘A Star Is Born’ Cinematographer, Arrested for Assault

Libatique was arrested and charged for assault while attending the Cameraimage festival in Poland.

Cinematographer Matthew Libatique has been arrested and charged with assaulting first responders in Poland, The Associated Press reports. Libatique was in Poland attending this year’s International Film Festival of the Art of Cinematography Camerimage. “A Star Is Born” was selected to compete in the festival’s main competition.

According to the AP, the altercation between Libatique and first responders occurred Tuesday, November 13 in the city of Bydgoszcz near the cinematographer’s hotel. Medical officials were called to the hotel to treat Libatique, who was reportedly intoxicated and seen staggering around the location.

“The patient suddenly became aggressive toward medical rescuers, used offensive words and hit the head of the emergency medical team,” Krzysztof Wisniewski, an emergency official, told Polish broadcaster TVN24.

Wisniewski also said a paramedic had a broken tooth and other injuries after being hit by Libatique. Bydgoszcz city police spokeswoman Monika Chlebicz added that the cinematographer then attacked police officers when they were called to the scene. Libatique allegedly had facial injuries and was taken to a hospital. Prosecutors charged Libatique November 14 with assaulting public officials, which is punishable by a prison sentence of up to three years under Polish law.

Libatique is currently in the middle of Oscar season as the cinematographer of Bradley Cooper’s “A Star Is Born.” His work on the film has been widely acclaimed and has been expected to bring him his second career Oscar nomination for Best Cinematography. Libatique’s first nomination came from filming “Black Swan,” one of several collaborations with Darren Aronofsky that also include “Requiem For a Dream,” “Noah,” and “mother!” Other credits include “Iron Man,” “She Hate Me,” and “Phone Booth.”

IndieWire has reached out to Cameraimage and representatives for Libatique for further comment.

