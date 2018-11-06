Watch Charlize Theron, Ryan Coogler, Alfonso Cuarón, and More Beg You To Vote — IndieWire Honors

Seriously, vote. Or, as Bill Hader likes to say, "you're a moron."

Tomorrow is November 6, and the midterm election you’ve been hearing so much about is finally upon us. Politicians and family members have endlessly stressed the importance of making your voice heard at the ballot box, but have you seen Bill Hader say you’d be a moron not to vote? Or watched Charlize Theron say you can “actually bitch about shit” if you pull that lever?

Now, thanks to the powers of the internet — as well as IndieWire Honors, which took place last week in Los Angeles — you can. Hader, Theron, Natalie Portman, Ryan Coogler, Alfonso Cuarón, Amandla Stenberg, and Constance Wu all recorded brief messages emphasizing the importance of voting. Watch them all below.

“If we vote, we can actually bitch about shit,” Theron said, “because then we can say, well, we did vote. I think the power of what we have is not fully understood and we get complacent and I think also a maybe little bit demoralized in thinking nothing can change. And history has proven that that’s not the case.”

Cuarón also touched on the importance of changing the current state of affairs: “I think that the narrative of who we are has been kidnapped for the last couple of years, and it’s important to change that narrative into one of compassion and empathy,” the “Roma” director says.

Stenberg said she considers it both a responsibility and a duty. “This is our democracy, and even if you’re feeling disillusioned about it at this point, the mentality that you don’t have any effect on your democracy is what gets us to places like these where we find ourselves with people in positions of power that we don’t believe in,” said the breakout star of “The Hate U Give.” “It’s our responsibility, it’s our civic duty living in the type of society that we live in, to get out there and vote for what we believe in.”

Portman, who’s long been outspoken about politics, called voting “a privilege… many people in other countries don’t have the right, and many people in our own country don’t have the right right now. It’s important that everyone who does have the privilege exercises it. You know, some of these elections are determined by a few dozen votes, so every vote counts and is incredibly meaningful.”

Coogler touched on the issue of voter disenfranchisement. “It’s a lot of people that can’t [vote] for different reasons, you knows, like our friends that have been disenfranchised and can’t vote anymore because of those laws. Obviously we know the history in this country, when everybody wasn’t able to do this.”

Then there’s Hader: “I don’t want to be that guy, because I know sometimes people go, ‘Hey dude, you gotta vote,’ and then they’re super obnoxious about it and you don’t want to do it, but you really do need to vote … or you’re a moron.”

