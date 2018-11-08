‘Missing Link’ Trailer: Zach Galifianakis Is an Adorable Giant Monkey in Laika’s Follow-Up to ‘Kubo and the Two Strings’

Hugh Jackman and Zoe Saldana also lend their voices to this spring release from Annapurna Pictures.

Following a massive hit with 2016’s “Sausage Party,” Annapurna Pictures’ second animated film looks just as delightful, though decidedly more kid-friendly. Titled “Missing Link,” the movie is the fifth feature from Laika, the stop-motion animation studio behind Oscar-nominated films “Coraline” and “Kubo and the Two Strings.” In the newly released trailer, Zach Galifianakis charms as Mr. Link, an affable giant monkey on a journey to find his long-lost cousins.

Per the official synopsis: “Meet Mr. Link: 8 feet tall, 630 lbs, and covered in fur, but don’t let his appearance fool you… he is funny, sweet, and adorably literal, making him the world’s most lovable legend. Tired of living a solitary life in the Pacific Northwest, Mr. Link recruits fearless explorer Sir Lionel Frost to guide him on a journey to find his long-lost relatives in the fabled valley of Shangri-La. Along with adventurer Adelina Fortnight, our fearless trio of explorers encounter more than their fair share of peril as they travel to the far reaches of the world to help their new friend.”

In addition to a perfectly-cast Galifianakis, “Missing Link” stars Hugh Jackman as Sir Lionel Frost and Zoe Saldana as Adelina Fortnight, as well the voice talents of Emma Thompson, Timothy Olyphant, Stephen Fry, and Matt Lucas.

The movie is written and directed by Chris Butler, a writer on “Kubo and the Two Strings” as well as Laika’s 2012 hit, “ParaNorman.” “Kubo” director Travis Knight serves as producer along with Arianne Sutner, also a producer on “Kubo.” “Missing Link” features original music from Oscar-nominated composer Carter Burwell, who did the scores for “Carol” and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”

Annapurna will release “Missing Link” in theaters on April 12, 2019. Check out the trailer below.

